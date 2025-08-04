Chris Woakes comes out to bat with dislocated shoulder in tense England-India finale
Woakes injured his shoulder on Thursday and had not bowled or fielded since
Chris Woakes made a heroic appearance with his dislocated shoulder in a sling as England and India took their five-match series to the wire at The Oval, but he could not deny the tourists victory.
Woakes, who had not featured since badly damaging his left shoulder while fielding on Thursday, was ruled out of the game the next morning but remained with the team and was willing to bat at No 11.
England began the final day’s play needing 35 runs to win the Test and the series, while India chased four more wickets. And the visitors quickly picked off Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue, forcing Woakes to the crease.
Woakes held his arm in his jumper and grimaced as he ran between the wickets, supporting Gus Atkinson’s efforts to get England over the winning line without facing a ball.
“Apparently Chris Woakes went for a hit yesterday to see what he can and can't do,” Alastair Cook said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “He is batting one handed.”
Phil Tuffnell added: “As Indian bowlers you go at Chris Woakes. You go for the throat. If you cross the white line you're in the field of play.”
But Woakes could not prevent defeat as Mohammed Siraj bowled Atkinson to clinch a six-run victory, and draw the series 2-2.
After play ended early on Sunday evening, Joe Root had said of Woakes: “He’s all in, like the rest of us. Clearly, he’s in a huge amount of pain. But it means a huge amount to him and it just shows the character and the person that he is, that he’s willing to put his body on the line like that for England.”
