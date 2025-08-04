Chris Woakes comes out to bat with dislocated shoulder in tense England-India finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Woakes made a heroic appearance with his dislocated shoulder in a sling as England and India took their five-match series to the wire at The Oval, but he could not deny the tourists victory.

Woakes, who had not featured since badly damaging his left shoulder while fielding on Thursday, was ruled out of the game the next morning but remained with the team and was willing to bat at No 11.

England began the final day’s play needing 35 runs to win the Test and the series, while India chased four more wickets. And the visitors quickly picked off Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue, forcing Woakes to the crease.

Woakes held his arm in his jumper and grimaced as he ran between the wickets, supporting Gus Atkinson’s efforts to get England over the winning line without facing a ball.

“Apparently Chris Woakes went for a hit yesterday to see what he can and can't do,” Alastair Cook said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “He is batting one handed.”

Phil Tuffnell added: “As Indian bowlers you go at Chris Woakes. You go for the throat. If you cross the white line you're in the field of play.”

But Woakes could not prevent defeat as Mohammed Siraj bowled Atkinson to clinch a six-run victory, and draw the series 2-2.

Chris Woakes walked out to play with his left arm in a sling ( Getty Images )

After play ended early on Sunday evening, Joe Root had said of Woakes: “He’s all in, like the rest of us. Clearly, he’s in a huge amount of pain. But it means a huge amount to him and it just shows the character and the person that he is, that he’s willing to put his body on the line like that for England.”