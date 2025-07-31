Chris Woakes suffers concerning injury in blow to England’s hopes in fifth Test against India
India ended a rain-affected day one of the fifth Test on 204-6 as England lost a key piece of their bowling attack to injury
Chris Woakes ended day one of the fifth Test against India at The Oval with a suspected dislocated shoulder, in a blow to England’s hopes of a series victory.
Woakes was chased a ball racing away towards the boundary when he dived to keep it in play. And although he managed to scoop it away from the rope, he tumbled on to his shoulder before yelling out in pain.
The bowler was attended to by physios before being led off the field of play, with only a few minutes left before stumps on a rain-affected opening day.
India finished the first day on 204-6, having fought back late in the piece thanks to Karun Nair’s 50 not out.
more to follow...
