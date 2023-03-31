Anjan Luthra resigns as Cricket Scotland chairman

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

His departure comes following a series of resignations from Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion advisory group earlier in the week over perceived lack of progress intackling racism.

Luthra faced criticism after he claimed last week that progress was being made, leading to four members of the advisory group resigning.

A short statement on the Cricket Scotland website said: “Cricket Scotland can announce that Anjan Luthra has resigned as chair with immediate effect. The organisation thanks Anjan for his hard work and input during his time as chair.”