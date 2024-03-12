Cricket Scotland apologises amid sexism and misogyny scandal after ‘damning’ report

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cricket Scotland has apologised amid its ongoing sexism and misogyny scandal to those ‘let down’ by the organisation and accepted a new report represents a “damning indictment” of its behaviour.

The McKinney Report, commissioned by the governing body and published this week, found evidence of a “high degree of prejudice towards female staff and players” as well as “antiquated attitudes and behaviour towards women in the game”.

The findings were based on anonymous interviews with a total of 24 individuals, including six current players, and follows 2022’s ‘Changing the Boundaries’ report which identified institutional racism at Cricket Scotland.

Chief executive Trudy Lindblade, who took over last October, said: “This report is a damning indictment of the treatment of female players and staff within our organisation.

“It is evident that Cricket Scotland allowed behaviours to take place that were disrespectful, demeaning and deeply concerning, and that these were allowed to continue for a significant period.

“This is completely unacceptable, and I wholeheartedly apologise to every single person who was affected and let down by the governing body.

“This report also highlights the huge amount of work that we need to do throughout cricket in Scotland to improve the standing of women and girls within our sport.

“We are committed to making the governing body and our sport welcoming and safe for all women and girls, and together with our regional associations and clubs we will work collectively to ensure there is no place for misogyny, sexism, or discrimination of any kind within our sport.

“Our new strategy, which is to be released shortly, will put the health and growth of women and girls’ cricket at its forefront.”

Four members of Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism group resigned last year over lack of action in tackling racism (PA Archive)

A total of nine recommendations were made for corrective action, including an uplift in funding to match the men’s structure, a game-wide education programme and more diverse committee structures at club level.

“Several of the recommendations from the McKinney Report are already under way, but there is still a significant amount of work to be done by Cricket Scotland, our regions, and our clubs to affect the change that is needed,” Lindblade added.