When is the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Cricket World Cup will be held entirely in India for the first time as ten participating nations vie for 50-over supremacy.

The 13th edition of the quadrennial One Day International (ODI) competition will be contested in the same format as the last edition, with 48 matches to be played.

Originally scheduled for early in 2023, the Covid pandemic forced a delay as qualification tournaments were pushed back amid cricket’s congested calendar.

Having won their first men’s World Cup on home soil in 2019, England cricket will be pushing for another strong performance, but will face stiff opposition, with hosts India, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan all likely to challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India. The tournament will start on October 5, with the final taking place on Sunday 19 November.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the World Cup action on Sky Sports, with extensive coverage throughout the tournament. Subscribers can stream matches via Sky Go.

Who will be competing?

India (hosts)

England

Australia

Afghanistan

Pakistan

New Zealand

Bangladesh

Netherlands

Sri Lanka

South Africa

Which cities will the tournament be held in?

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Chennai, Hyderabad

What is the format?

The ten competing teams will play in a round-robin format, with the top four teams after each side has played nine games progressing to the semi-finals.