Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Babar Azam’s side begin World Cup
Follow all the action from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as captain Babar Azam leads one of the main contenders
Pakistan face Netherlands in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 today. After defending champions England were stunned by New Zealand in the opener, leaving Jos Buttler’s side with a valuable lesson, Pakistan aim to show their title credentials against the Netherlands.
Men's team director Mickey Arthur has said Pakistan will embrace their ultra-aggressive approach: "The players have embraced it. It's going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there's always two ways to skin a cat. Our bowling attack is up there as one of the best and with runs on the board our bowlers can generally defend that. You watch England and Australia playing this brand of cricket. Our guys will follow that. There's no doubt about that."
“The players have embraced it. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there’s always two ways to skin a cat,” Arthur, who was in charge of Pakistan as coach from 2016 to 2019 before returning in April, told reporters.
“Our bowling attack is up there as one of the best and with runs on the board our bowlers can generally defend that. You watch England and Australia playing this brand of cricket. Our guys will follow that.
“There’s no doubt about that. They’re good enough to do that. But we’re playing a brand that we call the Pakistan way. We’re playing a brand that’s very particular to Pakistan and suits our team dynamic. That’s a brand that we’re going to hopefully win the World Cup with.”
Cricket World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures and match dates
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on 5 October with trophy-holders England taking on New Zealand at the 134,000-capacity stadium in Ahmedabad.
The first match will see a repeat of the thrilling super-over final in 2019 which England won at Lord’s on the final ball. It was a final that few could forget, and it was England who won their first ever 50-over World Cup title.
India are one of the favourites as tournament hosts, despite having not won the trophy for over a decade – in fact they did not make the final in either of the last two tournaments. Their first match will be worth the wait of an extra few days when they take on Australia on 8 October in Chennai.
Pakistan vs Netherlands
Teams will be announced at the toss
Pakistan vs Netherlands
Follow live coverage of Pakistan vs Netherlands from the ODI World Cup today.
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
