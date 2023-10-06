✕ Close Virat Kohli joins team India ahead of their cricket World Cup match against Australia

Pakistan face Netherlands in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 today. After defending champions England were stunned by New Zealand in the opener, leaving Jos Buttler’s side with a valuable lesson, Pakistan aim to show their title credentials against the Netherlands.

Men's team director Mickey Arthur has said Pakistan will embrace their ultra-aggressive approach: "The players have embraced it. It's going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there's always two ways to skin a cat. Our bowling attack is up there as one of the best and with runs on the board our bowlers can generally defend that. You watch England and Australia playing this brand of cricket. Our guys will follow that. There's no doubt about that."

