Dane Van Niekerk’s slow 2km time costs her World Cup place

Dane van Niekerk’s slow time in a 2km run has seen her miss out in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder failed to “meet the minimum criteria for fitness,” leaving her “absolutely broken”.

Van Niekerk has captained South Africa in all formats since 2016 but failed to meet the nine minutes and 30-second standard for the 2km run.

Van Niekerk was over by 18 seconds, report ESPN Cricinfo, leaving South Africa to install Sune Luus as skipper for their home tournament, which will be held in Paarl, Gqeberha and Cape Town in February.

Van Niekerk has not featured in international cricket since September 2021 and missed last year’s ODI World Cup due to a broken ankle.

She had been left out of an ongoing tri-series also involving India and the West Indies.

“Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria for the fitness benchmark,” said selector Clinton du Preez.

“Many other players have gone down this route, everyone is quite familiar with the situation and what is required. In December, we set it out clearly with where she needs to be.

“Dane will always be missed on the cricket field. We have reminded her of that. We also appreciate the effort she tried to put into meeting the fitness level.”

Van Niekerk posted on social media that she had been left “absolutely broken” by the news.

The 29-year-old led the Oval Invicibles to victory in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021 and is the only South African female cricketer to both take more than 50 wickets and score in excess of 1,500 runs in T20 internationals.

Her omission from the T20 World Cup squad comes just months after South African wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee revealed that a failed weight test had been a significant factor in her decision to announce an abrupt retirement from international cricket.

South Africa reached the semi-finals of the last Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, but were heavily beaten by England in a multi-format series last summer.

Van Niekerk’s wife, fellow all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, has been named as part of a 15-player squad.

The hosts open the tournament against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on 10 February.

The 2km time trial is believed to be a mandatory fitness test used by Cricket South Africa to assess suitability for selection.

Fast bowler Sisanda Magala previously been excluded from squads due to failing to achieve the required time, though the 32-year-old is currently part of the Proteas series against England men.