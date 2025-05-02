ECB bans transgender women from playing women’s cricket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned transgender women from playing women’s cricket at all levels with immediate effect.

The move follows the ruling of the UK Supreme Court on April 16, and mirrors the decision taken from the Football Association on Thursday.

The ECB banned transgender women from playing at the elite levels last year, with their updated regulations impacting grassroots and lower-league teams.

The change also applies to girl’s cricket in England and Wales, with the decision officially approved at an ECB board meeting on Friday.

The UK Supreme Court ruling clarified the terms “woman” and “sex” used in the on the 2010 Equality Act refer to biological woman and biological sex.

An ECB statement said: “With immediate effect, only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women’s cricket and girls’ cricket matches. Transgender women and girls can continue playing in open and mixed cricket.

“Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible. These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone’s gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players. However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary.

“We acknowledge that this decision will have a significant impact on transgender women and girls. We will work with Recreational Cricket Boards to support people impacted by this change in our regulations.”

More follows