Fitness concerns have largely dominated the pre-Ashes build up, and head coach Brendon McCullum admitted concerns remain in the England camp, including questions over captain Ben Stokes.

Jofra Archer has already been ruled out of the English summer with an on-going elbow injury, but McCullum remained confident James Anderson and Ollie Robinson will be available for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

The pair will not feature against Ireland but have joined up with the team for some nets and, as McCullum put it to ‘come together as a team’, ahead of what will be the biggest test for the side since the New Zealand-born wicketkeeper was appointed as head coach.

Just over a month before the Ashes, Anderson pulled up with a mild strain to his right groin while playing for Lancashire and has been confirmed unavailable for the Test against Ireland later this week.

Ollie Robinson was another concern just before the international summer, but scans on his left ankle showed no damage, although McCullum said neither will play against Ireland.

“For the first Ashes Test, I think they (Robinson and Anderson) should be fit,” McCullum said.

“They won’t be fit for this one against Ireland.

“There’s a couple of guys we want to monitor a little bit and see where we’re at.

“When I took over this job people said there was a lack of talent and depth within English cricket – I totally disagree with that. I think there’s an immense amount of talent and quite a bit of depth as well which will be needed to call upon throughout the summer.

“This might be one of those occasions. Whoever gets the opportunity in a couple of days, I’ll be very confident they’ll do a job.”

Ollie Robinson and James Anderson have been backed to be fit for the Ashes opener on June 16 (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Stokes’ left knee has been a continuous problem, and a cause for concern, with the England all-rounder having to have an injection before heading out to the IPL.

The England captain bowled just nine overs during the two Tests in New Zealand in February, and while his part with the ball was always likely to be limited, McCullum was unsure over his future part in the series.

“Not sure yet (if Stokes can bowl), we’ll just keep monitoring it,” the head coach said.

“He’s looking fit, I think he’s in great order, he’s got a big smile on his face and he’s very quickly fallen back into the role of leading the group, which is fantastic.

“We’ll just have to keep monitoring his fitness, it’s just one of those things but if he is able to bowl then great, if he’s not then we’ll find a way to hopefully be able to get the job done another way.

“At some stage throughout the summer he’ll definitely be bowling but whether it’s this one or not, I’m not sure.”

England will make a late call on Mark Wood in the days leading up to the Ireland Test, with his workloads being managed carefully ahead of the Ashes series this summer.