Moeen Ali comes out of retirement to join England Ashes squad

Moeen Ali has been added to the England squad for the first two Ashes Test matches against Australia, after a two-year absence from red-ball cricket.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer but reversed his decision following discussions with the England management and after Jack Leach’s injury.

Leach had been the primary spinner throughout the ‘Bazball’ era or since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge, but was ruled out of the Ashes on Sunday with a back stress fracture.

Ali was the most experienced of the spin options, and has 64 Test caps, 2,914 runs and 195 wickets in the format.

“We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket,” managing director of England men’s cricket Rob Key said.

“Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.

“We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.”

England’s first Ashes Test starts at Edgbaston, on 16 June.

England Men's Ashes Test Squad

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Josh Tongue (Worcestershire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)