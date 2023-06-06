Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stuart Broad insisted he has put previous anger over selection calls behind him, and maintained he will not react strongly to missing out on being in the England squad for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

In January 2022, Broad has some choice comments after being left out of the Ashes Test matches at Brisbane, and an even stronger reaction to being dropped for the match at Southampton in 2020.

Then, the seam bowler was left ‘frustrated, angry, gutted’ at missing out on the first Test against the West Indies.

However, the now-36-year-old cuts a calm and collected figure, whether that’s Bazball or becoming a father for the first time in November, and Broad insisted that if he is not selected for Edgbaston he will be content to bide his time until Lord’s, Headingley, or even the Oval.

“I’m just flowing around at the moment. I feel really happy with how my cricket is, how life is, I feel fit, I feel fresh, whether I play at Edgbaston, whether I play Lord’s, Headingley, I don’t mind, I play really well at all of them,” Broad said.

“I love playing against Australia, whether that’s the first Test, the fifth Test, the third, I’m happy to try and strike whenever I get the chance. I think ultimately as a team we’re going to need every bowler, and we’re going to need to take 100 wickets to win the Ashes.

“I don’t know how selection will go on Friday, whether they look at the records of certain bowlers at certain grounds and try and play those bowlers where they’ve bowled better, I’m not sure.

“But my ultimate aim is to be fit and fresh and playing at the Oval, because that’s the fifth and that means I’ve done my job for the group.

“Brisbane I was raging. So yeah, I’ve definitely changed. And in a good way. I see my role as striking when I get the chance.”

He even joked: Maybe that’ll be the tactic – leave me out at Edgbaston so I fire up at Lord’s. But I’m very comfortable whether I play the first, second, third, fourth or fifth so long as I strike at some stage.”

England’s Ashes preparations were dealt a cruel blow in the aftermath of their standalone four-day Test against Ireland as spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series.

Despite questions over an all-seam attack and discussions over who will be coming into the side, Broad admitted he wished he was younger so he could enjoy the environment cultivated by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for longer.

“I’ve loved it. Honestly. I wish I was 23,” he said.

“To be Ollie Pope and Harry Brook at that age, getting influenced by Brendon McCullum as a coach and learning that failure doesn’t matter as long as you’re playing the game the right way. That’s going to do their careers the world of good.”

Broad added: “But it’s a really addictive environment to be around, and I suppose the culture that Baz and Stokes have created, it is a one in, all in.

“We’re just happy for everyone’s success. So ultimately if I only play one game and we lift the urn at the Oval, that’s a massive tick in England cricket’s box.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the collective. But I think I’ll play more than one.”

