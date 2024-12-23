England include four potential Women’s Ashes debutants in squad for Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England have named four potential Ashes debutants in their squad for next month’s multi-format series in Australia.

Heather Knight’s side are bidding to win the Ashes for the first time in 10 years, with Australia retaining in a thrilling drawn series in England in 2023.

All-rounder Freya Kemp and spinner Linsey Smith are both named in the T20 squad, with wicketkeeper Bess Heath included in the T20 and Test squads as the trio compete to make their Ashes debuts.

Seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay is also included in the Test squad after impressing on debut in the recent tour of South Africa.

The Women’s Ashes begins on 11 January with three ODIs, followed by three T20s and a single Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 30 January.

open image in gallery Heather Knight is hoping to lead England to a first Ashes success in a decade ( PA Wire )

England recovered from T20 World Cup disappointment to comfortably beat South Africa, losing just one ODI across the multi-format series.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is set to be the key figure for England in their pursuit of the Ashes, after a superb year which culminated in her hitting the fastest century in women’s Tests against South Africa, from just 96 balls.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: “We have named balanced squads for this Ashes series, with a good mix of youth and experience.

“Ashes series are always special. We want to go there, play our way and are all excited about the challenges ahead.”

England Women ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain; Somerset), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire), Maia Bouchier (Hampshire), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Lauren Filer (Durham), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey).

England Women IT20 squad: Heather Knight (captain; Somerset), Lauren Bell (Hampshire), Maia Bouchier (Hampshire), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Lauren Filer (Durham), Danielle Gibson (Somerset), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Durham), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Freya Kemp (Hampshire), Linsey Smith (Hampshire), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey).

England Women Test squad: Heather Knight (captain; Somerset), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire), Maia Bouchier (Hampshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Lauren Filer (Durham), Bess Heath (Durham), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Ryana MacDonald-Gay (Surrey), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey).

2025 Women’s Ashes schedule

UK dates and times

Women’s Ashes ODI Series

First ODI: North Sydney Oval, Sydney - Saturday, January 11 (11.30pm)

North Sydney Oval, Sydney - Saturday, January 11 (11.30pm) Second ODI: Junction Oval, Melbourne - Monday, January 13 (11.05pm)

Junction Oval, Melbourne - Monday, January 13 (11.05pm) Third ODI: Bellerive Oval, Hobart - Thursday, January 16 (11.05pm)

Women’s Ashes IT20 Series

First IT20: SCG, Sydney - Monday, January 20 (8.40am)

SCG, Sydney - Monday, January 20 (8.40am) Second IT20: Manuka Oval, Canberra - Thursday, January 23 (8.40am)

Manuka Oval, Canberra - Thursday, January 23 (8.40am) Third IT20: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Saturday, January 25 (8.10am)

Women’s Ashes Test Match

One-off Test: MCG, Melbourne - January 30 to February 2 (3.30am)

PA