Ben Stokes names England team for first Ashes Test as key seamer misses out

Mark Wood has missed out on selection for the first Ashes Test, as Ben Stokes turned to his reliable rather than quick bowlers for the first of the series at Edgbaston.

England’s only out-and-out quick bowler will not be taking the field in Birmingham, despite being fit enough to play. However, Wood is still expected to play a part in the series to come, with an understanding that due to the hectic scheduling, the bowlers in particular will be rotated. It does raise questions about England’s bite with the ball, with Wood the only quick capable of bowling more than 90mph.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson return to lead the line, after being left out of the Ireland Test match while they recovered from injury. Stuart Broad is the third seamer and Moeen Ali comes into the side to replace the injured Jack Leach.

Otherwise the team was to be expected. The only other point of contention remains surrounding the fate of Zak Crawley, but the opening batter has been consistently backed by Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum and retained his place.

Jonny Bairstow, as he did against Ireland, will keep wicket and has been named to bat at seven, although England have been fluid with their batting line-ups.

England Team for first Ashes Test at Edgbaston starting 16 June:

1. Ben Duckett

2. Zak Crawley

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes *

7. Jonathan Bairstow +

8. Moeen Ali

9. Stuart Broad

10. Ollie Robinson

11. James Anderson