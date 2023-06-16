Edgbaston prepares for the first Ashes Test (PA)

England and Australia begin their fight for the Ashes today as the men’s series gets under way at Edgbaston.

Australia utterly dominated their visitors when the two sides last met Down Under, when Mitchell Starc memorably bowled Rory Burns with the very first ball at the Gabba to set the tone for a 4-0 thrashing. But 18 months is a long time in Test cricket and the landscape has changed dramatically. England have adopted a revolutionary attacking style with both bat and ball under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum which has brought 11 victories in their past 13 matches, and they are bullish about their chances of winning the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

Stokes has turned to the familiar figures of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali – coaxed out of Test retirement – in England’s bid to get off to a winning start. But they face a formidable Australian side with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne leading the batting charge backed up by an experienced and varied bowling attack.

Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below.