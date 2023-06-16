England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from the first Test at Edgbaston
Who will draw first blood in the 2023 Ashes? Follow latest updates as England and Australia go head to head on day one at Edgbaston
England and Australia begin their fight for the Ashes today as the men’s series gets under way at Edgbaston.
Australia utterly dominated their visitors when the two sides last met Down Under, when Mitchell Starc memorably bowled Rory Burns with the very first ball at the Gabba to set the tone for a 4-0 thrashing. But 18 months is a long time in Test cricket and the landscape has changed dramatically. England have adopted a revolutionary attacking style with both bat and ball under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum which has brought 11 victories in their past 13 matches, and they are bullish about their chances of winning the Ashes for the first time since 2015.
Stokes has turned to the familiar figures of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali – coaxed out of Test retirement – in England’s bid to get off to a winning start. But they face a formidable Australian side with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne leading the batting charge backed up by an experienced and varied bowling attack.
Steve Smith holds fond memories of Edgbaston as he prepares for Ashes battle
Steve Smith is happy to be kicking off another Ashes series at Edgbaston, four years on from a performance he ranks as the most enjoyable of his 97 Tests in a Baggy Green.
The notoriously raucous Birmingham crowd subjected Smith and team-mate David Warner to a volley of boos and jeers in 2019, as the pair made their return to Test cricket following year-long bans for their roles in the sandpaper scandal.
Some fans in the notoriously merciless Eric Hollies Stand even donned cardboard face masks of Smith crying at a press conference during the height of the ball-tampering drama, but the Australian was all smiles by the end of the match.
Not only did Australia win that first Test by 251 runs, Smith made centuries in both innings as he reeled off knocks of 144 and 142 to re-assert himself as a master of his craft after 12 months in exile.
“I think that Test match is probably my favourite out of my career so far, given the circumstances and the importance of a first Ashes Test, particularly away from home,” he said ahead of Friday’s series opener.
“I’ve had a couple of good ones. It would be nice to repeat it again but I’m just going to go out there and go through my routines and do what I need to do, and hopefully I can score some runs and help the team out.”
Pat Cummins backs David Warner against England as Australia turn down the volume
Pat Cummins is certain David Warner will turn up the aggression when batting during the Ashes but the Australia captain suggested any verbals from the tourists will be kept to a minimum.
Warner averaged a meagre 9.5 during Australia’s last Test trip to the UK in 2019 as he was bewildered by Stuart Broad, who dismissed the left-handed opener seven times in 10 innings in a lopsided battle.
The rivalry will resume in the next few days as Broad will join spearheads James Anderson and Ollie Robinson as England’s three-pronged frontline pace line-up for this summer’s curtain-raiser at Edgbaston.
Even though Warner has registered just one fifty in his last 17 Test innings – albeit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa last December – the 36-year-old has been backed as Australia go in search of their first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001.
“I don’t think (Warner) is overly surprised,” Cummins said of England’s decision to select Broad ahead of Mark Wood.
“I’m sure he’s thought about it a lot over the last four years, hoping to get another another crack at it.
“There’s no huge surprises, you kind of plan for everyone anyway, so it doesn’t matter.
“Davey, I know will have all his plans in place. I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019 and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”
Ben Stokes has told his team a big Ashes summer will “never be forgotten” as he prepares to lead England’s battle to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015.
Stokes already owns a significant slice of Ashes history, with his match-winning century at Headingley four years ago inked into the folklore of cricket’s most storied series.
He and his 10 team-mates will step out at a reliably raucous Edgbaston on Friday morning with the chance to add another memorable moment in a rivalry that echoes through the ages.
Speaking on the eve of the first Test, he said: “Any individual who finds themselves either having a great series or a great individual performance, that will never be forgotten.
“When the Ashes comes around it’s the big one on the calendar. Legacies are defined by the people who talk about the individual, and we all know if you do well in the Ashes you’re going to be spoken about throughout many a year.”
Ben Stokes urges his England players to become a part of Ashes folklore
The captain has told his team their efforts ‘will never be forgotten’ if they reclaim the urn.
