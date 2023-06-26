(Getty Images)

England are in a precarious position on the final day of the one-off Women’s Ashes test match after a wonderful performance from Australia cricket’s Ashleigh Gardner leaves them chasing a further 152 runs with just five wickets in hand.

Needing 268 to win in the fourth innings Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb got the hosts off to a solid start, putting on 55 for the first wicket. Gardner came into the attack and nicked off Beaumont before trapping captain Heather Knight lbw for 9 and dismissing the dangerous Nat Sciver-Brunt for a duck.

Sophia Dunkley (16) and Danni Wyatt (20*) managed a slight fightback but Dunkley feathered one behind off Kim Garth late in the day to leave England reeling at 116-5.

Earlier, the indefatigable Sophie Ecclestone claimed a 10-wicket match haul with astonishing figures of 77.1-16-192-10 this week helping to restrict Australia to 257. Either team can win this match on the final day but England need to win the morning session to have any chance of claiming a surprise victory.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes, below: