England’s Ashes series in Australia to be shown by TNT Sports
Ben Stokes’ side will try to win back the urn, starting with the first Test in Perth in November, with TNT Sports now set to show the five-Test series after a thrilling 2-2 draw with India concluded England’s Test cricket summer
England’s Ashes series down under against Australia will be shown live on TNT Sports.
Following the thrilling 2-2 Test series draw with India, Ben Stokes’ side will travel to Australia, starting with the first Test in Perth in November, with the five-Test series concluding in January.
TNT Sports have now been confirmed as the broadcast rights holders in a deal that will also include all international fixtures staged in Australia until March 2026.
The previous two away Ashes series, in 2017-18 and 2021-22, were shown by BT Sport, which later became TNT Sports following a takeover in 2023.
Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "We're pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with TNT Sports and that they will again be instrumental in showcasing the Australian summer of cricket to UK audiences."
The deal includes Australia men's white-ball series against South Africa and India this autumn and the women's team's multi-format series against India in February and March next year.
TNT Sports already had the rights to England's white-ball tours of Ireland and New Zealand in September and October respectively, and Sri Lanka in March 2026.
