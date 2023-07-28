Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Last summer Bazball’s England branded themselves “rockstars” and “entertainers” but on the morning of day two at the Oval, in contrast to their opponents, Australia looked more like a classical orchestra.

On the first day, in overcast conditions, England were all out for 283 in less than 55 overs, long before anyone had thought about the new ball. But when it came to Australia’s turn to bat, the difference in styles was never more evident.

Of course, the aim is to win not entertain, and Steve Smith did what he has done so many times before, and steadied Australia’s innings with 71. But it was a late partnership of 49 between Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy that put England really under pressure for the first time in the evening session, before they were all out at stumps with a lead of 12.

The hosts’ innings highlighted all aspects of their aggressive cricket, there were risks taken yes, but also rewards, including Harry Brook’s impressive 85 from just 91 deliveries including two sixes.

In the morning session of day two, Australia stifled England. The run rate accrued at a glacial rate and the game slowed down almost to a halt.

In the first hour, Australia scored just 21 runs, and they eventually brought their hundred up after resuming at the start of the day on 61-1, just before lunch and after 47.4 overs, the longest they’ve taken to reach the milestone since December 1990 at the MCG.

Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special likened Australia’s performance to Greece winning the Euros in 2004 with their effective, but at times difficult to watch brand of football.

Marnus Labuschagne faced 82 balls before departing for just nine runs at 12.24 pm, with the lowest strike rate of his career (in innings where he faced more than 25 balls). It was a stunning catch from Joe Root diving behind his body at first slip to take the one-handed grab, and it sparked a change in momentum, as well as lifting the sell-out Oval crowd.

After lunch it was a completely different story. England’s tight lines and good deliveries from the morning session reaped their reward, including a crucial spell from Stuart Broad after the break.

He claimed the wicket of Usman Khawaja lbw for 47 (from 157), and Travis Head for just four in the same spell. Head was caught behind for just four, to leave Australia 127 for four.

Stuart Broad’s spell after lunch sparked England into life (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

James Anderson claimed the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, who edged behind onto the stumps, and Alex Carey was out for 10, falling into England’s trap, hitting a slightly slower more flighted ball from Joe Root straight to Ben Stokes at cover.

Australia began to pull it back as the shadows lengthened in the evening session. Smith, along with captain Pat Cummins began to edge towards England’s first innings total and there was just one chance.

It could turn into a pivotal moment in the match and the series. Steve Smith would have been run out on 44, after a brilliant piece of fielding from the substitute George Ealham. It evoked memories of Gary Pratt’s run out of Ricky Ponting back in 2005, but replays showed Jonny Bairstow’s left glove had just lifted the bail before the ball was in his hands.

It was yet another error by the England wicketkeeper, whose keeping has been under the microscope since he was awarded the gloves again. His horrific leg break last September has undoubtedly affected his performance, but it has been far from a smooth return to the position for the Yorkshireman.

After Smith was out, caught by Bairstow after a top edge for 71, it brought Murphy to the crease. He unexpectedly smashed Mark Wood for three sixes, and in what could prove to be a crucial partnership with Cummins, they ensured that the tourists would not go into the second innings with a deficit.