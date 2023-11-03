Is England vs Australia on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Cricket World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England have had a disastrous start to the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup so far with just one win from six matches, but will want to regain some pride against rivals Australia on Saturday.

Jos Buttler’s men have capitulated, securing just one win over Bangladesh, and suffering significant losses in all other matches, leaving them bottom of the points table, with even the Netherlands having one more win than the defending champions.

Australia on the other hand, started the tournament shakily, with defeats to India and South Africa, but they bounced back since then and have won their other four games, including a 309-run win over the Netherlands.

England have looked shell-shocked at their own fortunes, having lifted the 50-over trophy four years ago, and the T20 World Cup as recently as last year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game and you can find tips and a betting preview for the game here.

When is it?

England vs Australia takes place on Saturday 4 November, with a start time of 8.30am GMT (2pm local time).

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 8 am.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Australia are expected to be without two of their key all-rounders for the match against England. Mitchell Marsh has flown back home for personal reasons, while Glenn Maxwell was ruled out on Monday after suffering a concussion following a freak injury where he fell off the back of a golf cart.

Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green are likely to come into the team as replacements.

England have no injury concerns, their problems have largely been centered around form, and in particular form with the bat, so Harry Brook could be poised to come in for one of the all-rounders Moeen Ali or Liam Livingstone. Buttler and Matthew Mott could make a bolder call and leave out Ben Stokes, who has yet to find his form in the three matches he has played.

Predicted line ups:

England XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Brook, Buttler, Ali, Willey, Woakes, Rashid, Wood

Australia XI: Warner, Head, Smith, Labuschagne, Inglis, Green, Stoinis, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood

Odds

England 13/10

Australia 5/8

Prediction

Given England’s form in the tournament so far, it is hard to look past that, even with Australia’s two absences. Australia to win by 100 runs.