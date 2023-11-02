Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia suffered another setback ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flew back home for personal reasons.

Australia, eyeing a semi-final spot, will walk into the big game against England on 4 November without two all-rounders by their side.

Before Marsh, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out on Monday. He suffered a concussion following a freak injury after slipping and falling off the back of a golf cart.

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Marsh had flown to Perth on Wednesday night and was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup tournament indefinitely.

“Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons,” the statement said.

“A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time.”

Marsh scored 225 runs in six matches, including a 50 and a century, while also picking up two wickets. Maxwell had smacked the fastest World Cup century, from just 40 balls, against the Netherlands on 24 October.

The loss of the players could come as a major blow for Australia. The side has registered four consecutive victories after losing their opening two fixtures.

With the two out, Marcus Stoinis will likely start play for Australia against England at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The Western Australian all-rounder was spotted training on Wednesday in the city.

Cameron Green, another fast-bowling all-rounder, could be the other logical inclusion, while Travis Head is set to take on a more significant role with the ball and make up for Maxwell’s spin overs.

Meanwhile, Australia’s middle-order batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne seem likely to return to more familiar positions at No 3 and No 4.

Australia will be down to only 13 fit players for their clash against England, with Sean Abbott and Alex Carey the only other players available in the squad.

The Australians, who last won the Cricket World Cup in 2015, are currently in the third place. They have eight points from six games.

While both Australia and New Zealand have the same points, the latter side has played one match more and is currently placed fourth.

When the points of two teams are the same, their positions are decided on the basis of the net run rate.