Jofra Archer expected to play for England against Australia ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Thursday, with Harry Brook set to lead the side in the absence of Jos Buttler.

Buttler was ruled out of the entire series with injury, and Brook has been selected to step up. With Brendon McCullum due to take over the white ball side in January, and Brook one of the players who have taken ‘Bazball’ and its attacking brand of cricket to heart, there will be eyes on his decisions.

Jofra Archer will play his first ODI for 18 months as England are still carefully managing his return after an injury-plagued last few years, and are easing him towards a Test return with half an eye on next winter’s trip to Australia.

Jamie Smith and Jacob Bethell are also poised for ODI debuts, while on the fast bowling front, Brydon Carse and John Turner have been afforded chances to lead the line.

Follow all the live action in the blog below