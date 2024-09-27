England v Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from fourth ODI at Lord’s as rain threatens start
Australia lead 2-1 after England captain Harry Book’s century at Durham kept the series alive, as the tourists visit the home of cricket for the first time since the infamous Ashes Test last summer
England cricket face Australia cricket in the fourth ODI at Lord’s looking to even the series and set up a thrilling decider.
Harry Brook produced a magnificent century at the Riverside Ground to inspire a rain-affected 46-run victory in Durham on Tuesday, as the captain set a more measured tone with the bat following his contentious “who cares” comments in the build-up. The result not only kept the series alive but ended Australia’s 14-match winning streak in the process, and England need a repeat performance at the home of cricket today to force a series showdown in Bristol on Sunday.
It is Australia’s first time back at Lord’s since Alex Carey’s infamous stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the Ashes, which led to ugly scenes in the Long Room between MCC members and touring players.
Follow the latest score all the live action between England and Australia in the blog below.
Weather update: Play still set to go ahead at 12.30pm
The rain covers are on at Lord’s right now as groundstaff try to protect the middle from what has been a wet morning so far in London. The forecast is relatively dry for the afternoon, though, and as things stand play is set to go ahead at the slightly unusual start time of 12.30pm.
If there are any changes to the scheduled start time, we will advise you as soon as we are able to. #LoveLords | #EngvAus https://t.co/ADd87adfCL— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) September 27, 2024
It’s all to play for in the fourth ODI on Friday after England’s rain-affected victory kept the series against Australia alive (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Skipper Harry Brook was in fine form in Durham on Tuesday, with an unbeaten 110, and was guiding his side to what looked like a certain victory before the rain came at the Riverside.
England were well ahead of the DLS score courtesy of Brook’s innings along with a vital 84 from Will Jacks, allowing the hosts to complete a 46-run victory via DLS and a win at Lord’s today will tie the series with one left to play.
Follow all the action as England take on Australia in the fourth one-day international at Lord’s.
