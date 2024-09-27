Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1727432853

England v Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from fourth ODI at Lord’s as rain threatens start

Australia lead 2-1 after England captain Harry Book’s century at Durham kept the series alive, as the tourists visit the home of cricket for the first time since the infamous Ashes Test last summer

Sonia Twigg
Friday 27 September 2024 11:27
Comments
England and Australia clash at Lord’s on Friday
England and Australia clash at Lord’s on Friday (Action Images via Reuters)

England cricket face Australia cricket in the fourth ODI at Lord’s looking to even the series and set up a thrilling decider.

Harry Brook produced a magnificent century at the Riverside Ground to inspire a rain-affected 46-run victory in Durham on Tuesday, as the captain set a more measured tone with the bat following his contentious “who cares” comments in the build-up. The result not only kept the series alive but ended Australia’s 14-match winning streak in the process, and England need a repeat performance at the home of cricket today to force a series showdown in Bristol on Sunday.

It is Australia’s first time back at Lord’s since Alex Carey’s infamous stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the Ashes, which led to ugly scenes in the Long Room between MCC members and touring players.

Follow the latest score all the live action between England and Australia in the blog below.

Recommended
1727432836

Weather update: Play still set to go ahead at 12.30pm

The rain covers are on at Lord’s right now as groundstaff try to protect the middle from what has been a wet morning so far in London. The forecast is relatively dry for the afternoon, though, and as things stand play is set to go ahead at the slightly unusual start time of 12.30pm.

Lawrence Ostlere27 September 2024 11:27
1727432442

England v Australia – fourth ODI

It’s all to play for in the fourth ODI on Friday after England’s rain-affected victory kept the series against Australia alive (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Skipper Harry Brook was in fine form in Durham on Tuesday, with an unbeaten 110, and was guiding his side to what looked like a certain victory before the rain came at the Riverside.

England were well ahead of the DLS score courtesy of Brook’s innings along with a vital 84 from Will Jacks, allowing the hosts to complete a 46-run victory via DLS and a win at Lord’s today will tie the series with one left to play.

Lawrence Ostlere27 September 2024 11:20
1727431793

England v Australia – fourth ODI

Follow all the action as England take on Australia in the fourth one-day international at Lord’s.

Lawrence Ostlere27 September 2024 11:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in