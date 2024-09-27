England and Australia clash at Lord’s on Friday ( Action Images via Reuters )

England cricket face Australia cricket in the fourth ODI at Lord’s looking to even the series and set up a thrilling decider.

Harry Brook produced a magnificent century at the Riverside Ground to inspire a rain-affected 46-run victory in Durham on Tuesday, as the captain set a more measured tone with the bat following his contentious “who cares” comments in the build-up. The result not only kept the series alive but ended Australia’s 14-match winning streak in the process, and England need a repeat performance at the home of cricket today to force a series showdown in Bristol on Sunday.

It is Australia’s first time back at Lord’s since Alex Carey’s infamous stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the Ashes, which led to ugly scenes in the Long Room between MCC members and touring players.

