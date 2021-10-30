England will look to continue their perfect start to the T20 World Cup group stage when they meet rivals Australia, who have also won both of their opening two fixtures in Group 1.

After defeating defending champions West Indies in their opening match, Eoin Morgan’s side cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday as the number one ranked side in the world secured another comfortable win.

England once again produced another impressive performance with the ball, with Moeen Ali removing Bangladesh’s openers and Tymal Mills taking a further three wickets, before Jason Roy thrashed out 61 runs to easily meet the target of 125.

Australia, meanwhile, have beaten South Africa and Sri Lanka to open their campaign. to set up a tantalising clash between two of cricket’s greatest rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is England vs Australia?

The match is scheduled to start at 3pm BST (6pm local time) on Saturday October 30, at the Dubai International Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting on Main Event at 2:30pm. Coverage on Main Event will switch to the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham at 5pm, but Cricket will show uninterrupted coverage.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

England could bring Mark Wood into the side if the fast bowler proves his fitness. One of Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes or Chris Jordan could make way if Wood is cleared to start.

Possible line-ups

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Odds

England: 4/6

Australia: 6/5