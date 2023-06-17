Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A truly great Ashes series is one that ebbs and flows, with both sides having their moments, having their periods of success and ultimately playing out Tests that are closely-fought right until the end.

Australia had declared in the build-up that they would see how ‘Bazball’ would fare against their bowling attack, in particular their prolific seam attack.

But England laid a marker down on the first day, powering to 393-8 before a shock declaration, at a scoring rate of more than five an over. It was a day that entertained, the sun was shining, and the Ashes had started with a bang.

When it came to Australia’s turn to bat, it was an entirely different affair. They kept wickets in hand, but their 311-5 by the end of the second day, 82 runs behind England’s first innings total, lacked the same thrill and flair.

Australians will argue that their approach is ‘just as effective’, but having batted for less time, England had almost 100 more runs on the board.

Usman Khawaja led the line for Australia and caused England problems throughout the day for his unbeaten 126, eclipsing his previous high score in the country of 54 at Lord’s in 2013 by 72.

The morning session from an England perspective was as good as anyone could have anticipated. Two maidens in the first two overs, the same as occurred throughout all of day one, put pressure on the batters, and Stuart Broad took two wickets in two balls including David Warner.

Warner has now fallen to Broad 15 times in Test cricket, in a battle that has taken on comedic value, and took on added edge after the batter’s involvement in the sandpaper scandal that rocked Australian cricket.

Broad followed it up with another just one ball later, when Marnus Labuschagne just prodded at one outside the off stump and a diving Jonny Bairstow made a good one-handed catch.

All the question marks over Ben Stokes’ fitness and his ability to bowl were put to bed (until the next Ashes Test at least) when he brought himself on in the morning session, only to take the crucial wicket of Steve Smith for just 16 from 59 deliveries.

The ground erupted, and England went into lunch firmly in control with Australia 78-3.

Stuart Broad had the crowd in raptures during the morning session (PA Wire)

Moeen Ali picked up two wickets in the afternoon, and was rewarded for his lengthy efforts, taking the wickets of Travis Head and Cameron Green, despite attacking fielding placements.

There could be no criticisms of England’s commitment in the field, epitomised by 40-year-old James Anderson sprinting to the boundary and sliding all to save a single run.

While it is not a team to ponder or have regrets, there are moments that stick out. Bairstow missed a clear stumping chance to remove Green after just two balls when he came down the wicket trying to take on Moeen and hit down the ground.

Broad, who had been the most dangerous of the bowlers, thought he had bowled Khawaja when he was on 112 with a beautiful delivery that moved around and crashed into the stumps, but the batter was recalled for a front-foot no ball.

Alex Carey provided a quick-fire 50 from 69 deliveries, bringing it up with an edge that just went between Bairstow and Joe Root at first slip, as Australia’s batters were handed another lifeline.

The styles by which both sides went about their innings could not have been more different, but with England still requiring five more wickets on day three, the fate of the match still hangs in the balance, which ultimately is the best outcome for setting up an exciting Test match.