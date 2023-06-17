England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates after thrilling day two at Edgbaston
England 393-8dec, Australia 311-5 - Australia trail by 82 runs: Usman Khawaja led a thrilling Australian fightback after Stuart Broad’s morning heroics on day two
Stuart Broad was in the thick of things as England cricket and Australia cricket vied for control on day two of the first Ashes Test, conjuring a big double breakthrough before reprieving centurion Usman Khawaja with a careless no-ball.
Broad raised the roof at Edgbaston in the morning when he dismissed old rival David Warner and the world’s No 1 batter Marnus Labuschagne with consecutive deliveries, but Khawaja batted from start to finish as Australia finished 82 behind on 311-5.
Khawaja’s supreme 126 not out dragged the tourists back from a parlous 67-3 but Broad will be kicking himself after bowling him late in the day only to be called for overstepping. England had already squandered a couple of chances at the other end, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow fumbling a stumping against Cameron Green and dropping a regulation catch off Alex Carey.
While Ben Stokes has stayed true to his attacking principles – with bat, ball and by springing a surprise declaration at 393-8 on Friday afternoon – Australia have dug their heels in with a more conservative, traditional brand of Test cricket.
Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below:
Ashes hero Usman Khawaja does press conference with daughter on his lap
Hitting a century in an Ashes match already put him among a select group of players but Usman Khawaja broke new ground when he showed up to the post-day press conference with his small daughter on his lap.
His opening words were: “She didn’t want to be away from me so…” and that set the tone for a unique media opportunity.
A warning was issued at the start that he did not know how long he would have, given his daughter was with him.
And there was a moment where he had to stop the press conference, put on his ‘dad hat’, and caution his daughter against swiping through the camera on one of the many phones in front of him recording the audio, telling her “you can play on Daddy’s phone later”.
Has Bazball met its match? Traditional Australia and new-school England locked in Ashes tussle
A truly great Ashes series is one that ebbs and flows, with both sides having their moments, having their periods of success and ultimately playing out Tests that are closely-fought right until the end.
Australia had declared in the build-up that they would see how ‘Bazball’ would fare against their bowling attack, in particular their prolific seam attack.
But England laid a marker down on the first day, powering to 393-8 before a shock declaration, at a scoring rate of more than five an over. It was a day that entertained, the sun was shining, and the Ashes had started with a bang.
When it came to Australia’s turn to bat, it was an entirely different affair. They kept wickets in hand, but their 311-5 by the end of the second day, 82 runs behind England’s first innings total, lacked the same thrill and flair.
Australians will argue that their approach is ‘just as effective’, but having batted for less time, England had almost 100 more runs on the board.
Read Sonia Twigg’s full report from another enthralling day at Edgbaston:
Has Bazball met its match? Australia and England locked in Ashes tussle
Stuart Broad reflects on England’s day to Sky Sports
“A pretty good day, actually. It’s quite a slow, turgid pitch, so to still be 82 runs ahead of Australia with Pat Cummins and the tail next, we’re pretty happy. There wasn’t a lot in that pitch today. It felt like a lot of energy got sapped out of balls on a length so to pick up some of their key batters, we’re pretty happy.
[on another successful encounter with David Warner...] “It was a great battle. He played some really nice shots. It’s the sort of pitch where, as a bowler, you’ll take a drag on. It feels like the sort of pitch where a chop on is a genuine dismissal.
[...and on the follow-up to get Labuschagne first ball.] “It was the perfect ball that I’ve been looking to bowl to Marnus, designed to do exactly that, really. Getting a bit wider on the crease, looking to throw it a bit fuller and get it moving away early. For it to work first ball is pretty nice. Trying to beat Marnus and Smith on the inside edge on slower pitches is really tough, so I’m trying to bring the outside edge in a little more. It’s not a ball I’m going to look to use loads and lose, only to certain batters in certain conditions.”
STUMPS: Australia 311-5 (94), trailing by 82 (Usman Khawaja 126*, Alex Carey 52*)
Usman Khawaja’s celebration after bringing up his ton really was a lovely moment, tossing the bat away after a cathartic innings to banish some bad memories of previous visits to these parts. He judges his innings beautifully.
Another gripping day of Ashes cricket, with Australia not dragging in to any BazBall frivolity. As they vowed ahead of the series, they’ve played their own brand of cricket with a measured day of classical Test match batting, headlined by an outstanding unbeaten hundred from Usman Khawaja, the opener’s first in England.
But England bowled well, giving away precious little and making the most of slate skies early on. It remains a good, if slow, batting deck - two very different approaches across these first two days, but you feel like the two sides might just end up about level at the halfway stage.
There are some storms forecast tomorrow afternoon, so we’ll see if that at all alters Australia’s approach first up. Tonight, though, Khawaja and Alex Carey can sleep contentedly having whittled down the deficit.
CLOSE OF PLAY: Australia 311-5 (94), Alex Carey 52, Usman Khawaja 126, Moeen Ali 2-124 (29)
That Carey nick has induced a second slip, but that opens room on the onside, which Carey finds neatly with a deft crouching paddle.
Last ball of the day...blocked uneventfully to mid-off as Australia’s last recognised batting pair see their side safely through to stumps, 82 behind.
Sonia Twigg at Edgbaston
Close of play: It might have been England’s morning, but it’s been Australia’s afternoon.
Led by Khawaja’s hard worked unbeaten 126, Australia have worked their way into a good position at the close of play, having been 78 for three at lunch, with England having taken the key wickets of Smith and Labuschagne.
There were times when the state of the beach balls in the Hollies Stand was receiving louder cheers than the on-field action, which all but sums up the state of England’s afternoon.
While they will be left to ponder missed chances, a stumping and a wicket ruled out for Broad’s front-foot no ball, ultimately they didn’t create enough chances to put themselves in a dominant position, and Australia were able to reach stumps 311 for five.
England’s commitment in the field never lacked, and no one can say they did not try everything, Brook was brought on to bowl twice, and they used seven bowlers throughout the day, but it was a flat pitch and Australia dug in.
The game remains in the balance going into the third day, but from an England perspective, it feels like one or two wickets were missing from the evening session, just to tip the scales in favour of the home side.
Australia 309-5 (93), Alex Carey 50, Usman Khawaja 126, Ollie Robinson 0-49 (17)
That was, just about, a chance for Joe Root, though it went sharply over the top of Bairstow’s knee and would have required some limber fingers to scoop up off the floor. In the end, I’m not sure he got even a tip to it.
With the close drawing ever nearer, the watchful Khawaja takes no chances against Robinson, who nags away. Six dots.
50 for Alex Carey! Australia 309-5 (92), Alex Carey 50, Usman Khawaja 126, Moeen Ali 2-122 (28)
Streaky, but Alex Carey will take it! He’s eager to get to the milestone and goes at a tossed up Moeen ball with hard hands, a healthy edge evading Jonny Bairstow’s left thigh and just out of reach of a lunging Joe Root at first slip.
Into the advertising triangles it trickles - Carey’s seventh four to go along with a single maximum in a very useful contribution.
Australia 305-5 (91), Alex Carey 46, Usman Khawaja 126, Ollie Robinson 0-49 (16)
Robinson is finding a bit of movement back in to Usman Khawaja, working hard on one side of the ball and trying to draw out some evening loquacity. Khawaja really has played well today, that Stuart Broad no-ball the only time he’s really looked short of security in defence.
