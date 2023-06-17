✕ Close Hazlewood on Day 1 of Ashes: 'We'll stick to our guns and not get dragged into England's different brand of cricket'

Stuart Broad was in the thick of things as England cricket and Australia cricket vied for control on day two of the first Ashes Test, conjuring a big double breakthrough before reprieving centurion Usman Khawaja with a careless no-ball.

Broad raised the roof at Edgbaston in the morning when he dismissed old rival David Warner and the world’s No 1 batter Marnus Labuschagne with consecutive deliveries, but Khawaja batted from start to finish as Australia finished 82 behind on 311-5.

Khawaja’s supreme 126 not out dragged the tourists back from a parlous 67-3 but Broad will be kicking himself after bowling him late in the day only to be called for overstepping. England had already squandered a couple of chances at the other end, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow fumbling a stumping against Cameron Green and dropping a regulation catch off Alex Carey.

While Ben Stokes has stayed true to his attacking principles – with bat, ball and by springing a surprise declaration at 393-8 on Friday afternoon – Australia have dug their heels in with a more conservative, traditional brand of Test cricket.

