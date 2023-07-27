Dropped catches can’t stop momentum swinging to Australia in Ashes finale

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For the first time since the Lord’s Test match, the momentum swung in favour of Australia as they dominated throughout the opening day of the final Ashes Test, finishing 61-1 in reply to England’s 283 at the Oval.

The overcast and muggy conditions should have been conducive for England’s four seamers, and the team have consistently backed themselves to take 20 wickets in a match, but on the first day in south London they struggled to find the wicket-taking delivery and make the required breakthroughs.

Despite five dropped catches in the field, Australia did create enough chances to bowl England out and, but for Harry Brook’s 85, it could have been much worse for the hosts.

Ultimately, England’s innings on the first day of the final Ashes Test match epitomised the two sides of their Bazball brand of cricket.

The home side were put in to bat on a grey cloudy day in south London, and their 283 had everything fans have come to expect from Bazball. There was the magnificent, including a flick through midwicket for six by Moeen Ali off Pat Cummins, but also the slightly loose shots and mistakes which have plagued England this series. Both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow inside-edged the ball onto their own stumps to depart for scores in single figures.

England couldn’t manufacture a big total with the bat (PA)

Ultimately, England’s innings was a case of impressive starts and run rates but not big scores. Only Brook reached a milestone, hitting 85 from 91, including 11 fours and two sixes, but three others in the top order scored at least 20.

England recovered twice after two small collapses, from 62 without loss to 73-3, and again from 184-3 to 212-7.

After all the bright costumes and beer snakes of Headingley and Old Trafford, it was a more subdued crowd in attendance at The Oval, with everyone feeling they were denied a thrilling decider that the series deserved as the rain washed out the final day in Manchester in what was the first draw of the Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes era.

Brook alongside Moeen Ali put on 111 runs for the fourth wicket, with the latter hitting out after being struck on the inner thigh, and did not field with a groin injury. It is a problem that could have implications for later on in the match, especially with England due to bowl fourth.

From a slightly slow start, Mitchell Starc bounced back to take 4-82, including a beautiful delivery that beat the bat and fired into Ben Stokes’ off stump when the England captain had taken his time, and scored three from 16.

Australia impressed with the ball after winning the toss (PA)

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes then rescued England from 212-7 and put on 49 runs for the eighth wicket in an entertaining and enthralling partnership.

England’s quickest bowler hit five fours, in a thrilling cameo of 28 from 29 deliveries, while Woakes hit 36 from as many balls, before he was out trying to pile on the runs.

The 283 runs came at a run rate of 5.18 and in just 54.4 overs, but far more concerning for England will be that they failed to make the inroads with the ball – although Woakes did remove David Warner thanks to a brilliant catch at second slip from Zak Crawley –despite the conditions heavily favouring the bowlers.