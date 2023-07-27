Rain covers protect the wicket in the hours before the fifth Test begins (PA)

England are bidding to level the series and deny Australia their first Ashes victory overseas for more than 20 years, as the fifth and final Test begins at The Oval today.

Australia may have already secured the ultimate prize and retained the urn after the rained-out draw in Manchester put them 2-1 ahead and ensured they could not lose the series, but there is still plenty to play for. As England captain Ben Stokes put it this week: “I think 2-2 sounds a lot better than 3-1.”

Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have opted for the same England XI which dominated the fourth Test before the weather scuppered their chances of victory, keeping faith with legendary bowler James Anderson despite his wavering form. For Pat Cummins, this is a chance to become the first Australian captain since Mark Waugh in 2001 to win an Ashes series in England, after defeats in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015, and a draw four years ago.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from the Oval below.