The Ashes 2023 LIVE: Cricket score as England bid to deny Australia series win in fifth Test
Australia may have retained the Ashes urn but England can still draw the series and deny their rivals a historic first series win on English soil since 2001
Australia may have already secured the ultimate prize and retained the urn after the rained-out draw in Manchester put them 2-1 ahead and ensured they could not lose the series, but there is still plenty to play for. As England captain Ben Stokes put it this week: “I think 2-2 sounds a lot better than 3-1.”
Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have opted for the same England XI which dominated the fourth Test before the weather scuppered their chances of victory, keeping faith with legendary bowler James Anderson despite his wavering form. For Pat Cummins, this is a chance to become the first Australian captain since Mark Waugh in 2001 to win an Ashes series in England, after defeats in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015, and a draw four years ago.
Follow the score and all the latest updates from the Oval below.
Watch: Ben Stokes reacts as Barbie song interrupts press conference
Ben Stokes had an unusual start to his fifth Ashes press conference on Wednesday (26 July) when he was interrupted by a Barbie song.
The England captain was pranked by Mark Wood as a burst of Aqua’s 1997 pop hit “Barbie Girl” played when he sat down to take questions at the Kia Oval’s indoor school.
Stokes appeared to take the moment in his stride as he puffed his cheeks in deadpan fashion before before correctly guessing who was to blame for the stunt.
Results pitch
After the damp squib in Manchester, fans on both sides will surely want to see a positive result this time.
The good news is that in 14 Tests dating back to 2008, there has only been one draw – in the 2013 Ashes. England have won eight and lost five in that time, including a rapid contest against South Africa last summer, a game that lost a day to rain and another after Queen Elizabeth II’s death and still hurried towards a conclusion.
Australia also have positive memories, having claimed the crown of Test world champions there against India at the start of the summer.
Stats wars
There is a great prestige attached to topping the charts at the end of a hard-fought Ashes and two Englishmen currently sit atop the standings.
Zak Crawley’s outstanding 189 at Old Trafford catapulted him up the run-scoring list with 385 but Khawaja, Stokes, Joe Root, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne have cleared 300 and have a chance to overtake.
In the bowling ranks, Broad is on his own with 18 wickets. Cummins, with 16, is his nearest challenger with Mitchell Starc one further back.
End of an era?
Amazingly given the number of thirty-somethings involved this summer, not to mention James Anderson’s impending 41st birthday, there are no confirmed retirements heading into this match. Despite that there is a growing sense that many of the key combatants are close to the end of their Ashes journey.
Anderson has vowed he is not hanging up his boots yet, but will surely be taking it easy when England next head Down Under in 2025/26. Among the rest it is asking a lot for Stuart Broad (37), David Warner (36), Usman Khawaja (36), Chris Woakes (34) and Mark Wood (33) to see this stage again.
But first out of the door is likely to be Moeen Ali, the 36-year-old all-rounder who only came out of retirement after an SOS following Jack Leach’s injury.
England have less to play for now but, as captain, Stokes is not lacking drive as he seeks to cap a six-week contest that has reinvigorated the Test game.
“Putting the shirt on, walking out, representing the country, leading this team out is all the motivation I need,” he said.
For opposite number Pat Cummins, the goal is clear: becoming the first Australia captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to win a series outright on English soil.
“We know that it wasn’t our best week last week and at the end of the game it was a bit of a pat on the back, ‘well done, we’ve retained the Ashes’ but really it feels like the job’s not done,” he said.
“This group has been really motivated to win the series.”
