England vs Australia LIVE: T20 World Cup latest score and updates from Barbados

England take on Australia in their second match of the T20 World Cup after their opener against Scotland was washed out in Barbados.

The old rivalry between the two nations, which came to a head during the Ashes last summer, will be reignited when they face each other at the Kensington Oval.

England went into the tournament as the defending champions, but their first match was not one they or the tournament would have wanted. Just 10 overs were possible and everyone was left frustrated, including those in red who had two of their four warm up games on home soil washed out without a ball being bowled.

Australia’s preparations have been a bit smoother, they arrived in the Caribbean when England were still facing rain delays at home, but had to use some of their coaching staff to make up numbers in warm-up matches.

