England dealt injury blow before bid to avoid Ashes whitewash as Heather Knight admits she has ‘point to prove’

England captain Heather Knight says having a “point to prove” could be the factor that helps her side bounce back from a string of losses and avoid a total Ashes whitewash.

Starting on Thursday, Australia and England will face off in a final Test match at the MCG.

The tourists approach the first ever floodlit Test at the historic venue facing the possibility of a 16-0 whitewash, having lost both white-ball legs 3-0.

“Everyone’s really disappointed with how we’ve performed so far,” Knight said on Wednesday.

“We feel like we haven’t played our best cricket at all as a side. As a leader, you kind of feel responsible a little bit that things haven’t gone their best.

“I’m probably someone that is at my best when I’ve got a bit of a point to prove and I certainly do have that this week.”

The gulf between the teams appears as large as ever, with no sign of England regaining the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

Knight added that seamer Kate Cross, who suffered a back injury against South Africa in December, was not ready to return for the one-off Test.

open image in gallery England have endured a disastrous tour of Australia ( AP )

“Kate is pretty much close to full fitness now, but just not quite at the pace and the performance that we know she can reach at her best," Knight told BBC Sport.

"A Test match is four days, so she will miss out and it is a real shame for her.

"She's a really key part of our group, she loves playing Test match cricket and she's been so desperate to play. We're all really disappointed for her that she hasn't been able to make it."

