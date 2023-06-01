England cricket team bus blocked by Just Stop Oil protestors
The England team bus was delayed by five minutes on its way from the team hotel to Lord’s for day one of the Test against Ireland
England’s bus was blocked on its way to Lord’s by Just Stop Oil protestors.
England’s first Test match of the summer against Ireland is due to start today and the team’s journey to the ground was delayed for five minutes.
But Jonny Bairstow has shared an image of the team bus held up by members of Just Stop Oil and a ‘go slow’ protest, with police also on the scene.
The team has now arrived at Lord’s and the four-day match is expected to start on time.
Bairstow added with a caption: “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault.”
