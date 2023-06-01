England cricket team bus blocked by Just Stop Oil protestors

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s bus was blocked on its way to Lord’s by Just Stop Oil protestors.

England’s first Test match of the summer against Ireland is due to start today and the team’s journey to the ground was delayed for five minutes.

But Jonny Bairstow has shared an image of the team bus held up by members of Just Stop Oil and a ‘go slow’ protest, with police also on the scene.

The team has now arrived at Lord’s and the four-day match is expected to start on time.

Bairstow added with a caption: “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault.”

England’s team bus is held up by Just Stop Oil protestors (Insta/jbairstow21)

More to follow...