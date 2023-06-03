England vs Ireland LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as hosts push for victory
England lead by 255 runs and need seven wickets to win the test
England are closing in on a comfortable victory over Ireland as this one-off test match at Lord’s enters the third day. The hosts started Day 2 on 152-1 with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope well set at the crease. They continued to pile on the runs as Ireland were made to toil in the Friday sunshine.
Both men reached their centuries before Duckett was bowled for 182 bringing Joe Root (56) to join Pope at the wicket. Root picked up were Duckett left off mixing delicate strokes to third man with beautifully timed cover drives and lofty blows out of the ground on his way to a 58th half-century in test match cricket.
The day belonged to Ollie Pope though. England’s newly minted vice-captain resumed on 29 and played second fiddle to Duckett in the morning. He then scored over 100 runs in the afternoon session before reaching a double-hundred and getting stumped shortly after tea for 205. England declared on 524-4 with a lead of 352.
Josh Tongue, wicketless in Ireland’s first innings, then came to the party and skittled three of Ireland’s top four and with James McCollum retired hurt it shouldn’t be too long before the hosts wrap up this test match today.
Follow all the action from Lord’s as England take on Ireland:
Jack Leach to Lorcan Tucker. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.
Jack Leach to Lorcan Tucker. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
Jack Leach to Lorcan Tucker. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs.
Jack Leach to Lorcan Tucker. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Root.
