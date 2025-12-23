Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a disastrous Ashes tour, England have attracted more negative attention after an investigation was launched following reports that their mid-series break in Noosa resembled a “stag do”.

Rob Key, the ECB’s managing director of men’s cricket, is looking into the alleged drinking sessions after the tourists surrendered the Ashes in a humiliating 11 days of play, falling to a 3-0 deficit with two Tests remaining, setting up a new era and an end to ‘Bazball’.

Head coach Brendon McCullum admitted England’s preparation “didn’t work”, which included England’s planned trip to seaside town Noosa, despite poor performances in the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane.

The long-planned trip was designed to allow the players time to relax and unwind on what has always been an intense and lengthy trip, but alcohol consumption is now a pressing concern.

England’s players were followed by several TV crews, photographers and reporters, limiting the opportunity to fully switch off, here’s what we know about the trip so far:

open image in gallery England’s Josh Tongue (left) and Brydon Carse (right) walk off the field after defeat on day five of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Why were England in Noosa?

England players spent four nights on the Queensland coast following the second Test defeat to Australia in preparation for the third Test.

Given the lengthy time spent in Australia, England pinpointed the gap in the schedule as an opportunity to recharge the batteries. Those players present in the Test side and England’s white-ball teams, including Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett and Jofra Archer, could be away from home for up to six months, with tours in New Zealand, Australia, and the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in the new year, ensuring breaks are necessary to avoid burnout.

What are the allegations against England?

England players were followed intensely throughout their time in Australia, but in particular in Noosa, given the manner of the defeats in Perth and Brisbane.

The BBC and other media outlets reported that some of the squad were drinking throughout their time in Noosa and towards the end of their time in Brisbane, with the Test match finishing prematurely inside four days. Video clips were shared on social media of England players drinking by the side of the road, with some wearing traditional Akubra hats.

What have England said in relation to alleged drinking in Noosa?

Key, who did not join the squad in Noosa but also spent time in Queensland, has addressed allegations of over-exuberance and maintained his stance over the trip would change should evidence of over-indulging emerge.

“If there’s things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively, then of course we’ll be looking into that,” he said.

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I’d expect to see at any stage and it would be a fault not to look into what happened there. From everything that I’ve heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved.”

He continued: “We’ve got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened and everything that I’ve heard so far that they sat down, had lunch, had dinner, didn’t go out late, all of that, had the odd drink. I don’t mind that. If it goes past that, then that’s an issue as far as I’m concerned.

open image in gallery England managing director of cricket Rob Key (Robbie Stephenson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I have no issue with the Noosa trip if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach, all of that stuff. If it goes into where they’re drinking lots and it’s a stag do, all of that type of stuff, that’s completely unacceptable. I’m not a drinker, I think a drinking culture doesn’t help anyone in any stretch whatsoever.”

Have England had any other instances of drinking while on tour?

Key also addressed previous reports that players had been drinking the night before a match in New Zealand during the white ball series ahead of the Ashes.

A short clip emerged of Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell on social media, with reports claiming it to have been taken in Wellington before the third ODI on 1 November.

open image in gallery England captain Ben Stokes bats during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday ahead of the fourth Ashes Test

“I didn’t feel like that was worthy of formal warnings, but it was probably worthy of informal ones,” he said.

“There wasn’t any action, like formal action. We’ve had four years where we’ve had none of these issues really, with any of the players, and there’s a whole process that we put in place for stuff like that for what you do if they’re out of line.

“I think that was a bit of a wake-up call actually for what they’re going into. I don’t mind players having a glass of wine over dinner. Anything more than that, I think is ridiculous, really.”

Have England sides in the past been caught up in drinking sessions?

During the 2017-18 Ashes, where England lost 4-0, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was alleged to have headbutted Australia batter Cameron Bancroft.

Duckett was also dropped after pouring a drink over James Anderson, with the England opener later fined and issued with a final written warning over his conduct.

Trevor Bayliss, England coach at the time, described the incident as “trivial”.

