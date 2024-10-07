England made to toil in opening session as Pakistan rack up runs

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



England endured a difficult start to their tour of Pakistan as they watched the hosts rack up 122 for one on the first morning in Multan.

After losing the toss and being sent into field, England nabbed an early wicket through Gus Atkinson, who had Saim Ayub caught down the leg side for just four, but were on the back foot for the rest of the session.

Abdullah Shafique (53 not out) and captain Shan Masood (61no) helped themselves to half-centuries as the tourists toiled in 37 degree heat, while spinner Shoaib Bashir leaked 42 runs from his six overs.

An overturned lbw against Masood cost debutant Brydon Carse a maiden wicket and skipper Ollie Pope missed a good run out opportunity, but a run-rate over 4.88 across 25 overs told the tale.

Having taken the chance to bat first, Pakistan suffered a setback in the fourth over as Atkinson struck with his 10th delivery overseas.

It was hardly a classic, dragged down towards leg stump and grazing the bat as Ayub shuffled across, but it was enough to get England on the board.

There was also an unwanted slice of statistical history for Ayub and Shafique, who have opened the innings seven times together without reaching 10.

Atkinson’s success was an outlier, though, with precious little else to encourage the touring attack. Chris Woakes hustled in for an hour, trying his luck from both ends without joy, and Atkinson struggled to find enough extra zip to hurry the batters.

The introduction of Carse dialled things up, with the newcomer nudging 90mph early in his spell and winning an lbw decision against Masood in his second over. His hopes of a first Test scalp were dashed by DRS, which showed the ball pitching just outside leg, and there was little else to cheer.

On 56 for one at drinks, England shifted their plans – pairing the spin of Bashir with a blast of short balls from Carse.

Bashir struggled to settle, at one stage shelled for four boundaries in eight deliveries and signing off by being lashed for six by Shafique, and there was not enough in the pitch to make the bouncer strategy pay.

The nearest England came to a second breakthrough came when Shafique took a risky single and Pope missed the stumps from close range as the chance went begging.

Jack Leach, returning to the side after nine months, was handed the final over before lunch and offered a hint of the control his left-arm spin could offer as the batters settled in for lunch.