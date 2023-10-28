Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England face a difficult task against the unbeaten India on Sunday with their Cricket World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

The defending World Cup champions slumped to their third defeat in a row after a dismal performance against Sri Lanka, meaning they have won just one of their opening five games and stand on the brink of elimination.

Matthew Mott’s side need to win all their remaining four games and have a number of other results go their way to reach the semi-finals but face a daunting challenge against India.

The hosts could secure their place in the semi-finals with a win and have been imperious so far this tournament, winning all five of their opening games including most recently against 2019 runners-up New Zealand. Here’s everything you need to know about the match and the latest tips and betting preview here.

When is England vs India?

The Cricket World Cup match is on Thursday 26 October with the game starting at 8:30 am GMT (1pm local time).

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

England may opt to make more changes with their semi-final hopes all but over. Harry Brooks could return to the side after being dropped for the defeat against Sri Lanka, while Brydon Carse could be in line for his maiden World Cup appearance having been called up into the squad to replace the injured Reece Topley.

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya looks set to miss the game against England after he sustained an ankle injury in a game against Bangladesh. Against New Zealand, India brought in Suryakumar Yadav and replaced Shardul Thakur with Mohammed Shami against could well field the same team again.

Predicted lineup:

England XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Brook, Buttler, Ali, Willey, Wood, Rashid, Carse.

India XI: Sharma, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Yadav, Jadeja, Shami, Bumrah, Yadav, Siraj.

Odds

England 13/8

India 4/9

Prediction

England face a tough task against the hosts who should ease past the out-of-form defending champions. India win by 40 runs.