: Virat Kohli of India during a nets session at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Getty Images)

England take on unbeaten India on Sunday in a desperate bid to revitalise their Cricket World Cup hopes after yet another defeat.

The defending World Cup champions have now lost three matches in a row after a poor performance to fall to Sri Lanka, and now Jos Buttler’s side face elimination. India, meanwhile, have been outstanding, Rohit Sharma’s side have won every game to justify their position as favourites with real quality and depth with the bat and ball.

The hosts could secure their place in the semi-finals with a win and will look to maintain the form shown in the win against 2019 runners-up New Zealand. Follow all the updates from the match below and the latest tips and betting preview here.