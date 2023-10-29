India v England LIVE: Cricket World Cup teams news and updates as Rohit Sharma names an unchanged XI
Follow live updates from Ekana Sports City, Lucknow
England take on unbeaten India on Sunday in a desperate bid to revitalise their Cricket World Cup hopes after yet another defeat.
The defending World Cup champions have now lost three matches in a row after a poor performance to fall to Sri Lanka, and now Jos Buttler’s side face elimination. India, meanwhile, have been outstanding, Rohit Sharma’s side have won every game to justify their position as favourites with real quality and depth with the bat and ball.
The hosts could secure their place in the semi-finals with a win and will look to maintain the form shown in the win against 2019 runners-up New Zealand. Follow all the updates from the match below and the latest tips and betting preview here.
India 4-0 (2) Rohit 0, Gill 4, Woakes 0-4 (1)
There is not a lot of pace in this surface, that one died on the way through to Buttler from Chris Woakes, who still has a point to prove this World Cup.
The first runs come off the bat of Gill, who has found the boundary rope. The next ball however he almost dragged on.
India 0-0 (1) Rohit 0, Gill 0, Willey 0-0 (1)
Willey’s first ball passes the outside edge of Rohit’s bat, that was a good start.
Past the edge on the third ball as well, India did not score off the first three deliveries of the match.
Rohit wanted a single from the fourth but Livingstone was alert in the field.
An excellent first over from Willey, no runs from it.
India vs England
David Willey has ball in hand and will bowl the first over for England against India.
India vs England
Here are some photos of the crowd in Lucknow:
India vs England
The players are just coming out to do the anthems alongside the World Cup trophy.
India vs England
We’re getting closer to the start of the game here and England will have to take early wickets to have any chance of restoring some of the pride having been beaten by Sri Lanka and Afghanistan already this tournament
India vs England
Nasser Hussain and Eoin Morgan have urged England to return to the form they have shown over the last six or seven years rather than what has been seen at this tournament.
Morgan interestingly has also noted that had he won the toss he would have chosen to bat first.
India vs England
Rohit Sharma: “We wanted to bat first, we had a good time batting second, but it looks like a good pitch obviously it’s a new surface here, we saw a couple of games here that played quite nice.
“So we don’t mind batting first.”
India also unchanged from the last game.
India vs England toss:
Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to bowl first today.
The England captain said: “(It was) more of a gut decision, all of our focus has been on getting back to the cricket that we know we can play.
“We know we haven’t done ourselves justice but the longer that stuff goes on the closer you feel to coming out the other side.
“We need to rise to the occasion.”
England have named the same team that was beaten by Sri Lanka.
India’s remaining World Cup fixtures
The hosts India have three group-stage fixtures remaining to prepare themselves for the semi-finals:
Thursday 2nd November: vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai
Sunday 5th November: vs South Africa, Kolkata
Sunday 12th November: vs Netherlands, Bangalore
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies