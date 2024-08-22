Lord’s to host first women’s Test in 2026 when England take on India

Support truly

Lord’s will host its first women’s Test in 2026, with Heather Knight’s side taking on India at the home of cricket.

There will be a women’s Test next summer, with 14 white-ball games against the touring West Indies and India teams, but Marylebone Cricket Club has announced the landmark fixture will take place the following year.

Lord’s has hosted England Women in limited-overs games in each of the past three seasons, and will do so again in 2024. The last women’s Test in England took place at Trent Bridge during the Women’s Ashes Test and a historic return fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is already inked in for the new year.

It has yet to be announced whether the Lord’s match will be a four or five-day game.

Claire Taylor, chair of the MCC cricket committee, said: “I played 15 Tests for England during my career but none of those were at Lord’s, so I’m delighted at this news and most importantly for the players who’ll make history playing in this fixture in 2026.

“Young girls playing up and down the country can now aspire to play Test match cricket at the home of cricket. It is a clear demonstration that cricket is a game for all.”

Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, added: “I’m delighted we can confirm that India Women will take on England Women in the first ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance for the game.”