England welcome Zimbabwe and India for Tests in 2025, but the women will go without

England’s men’s and women’s home fixtures for 2025 have been announced

Sonia Twigg
Thursday 22 August 2024 12:13
Comments
England men’s Test team will play against Zimbabwe and India in the summer of 2025
England men’s Test team will play against Zimbabwe and India in the summer of 2025 (Getty Images)

England’s men’s and women’s cricket teams will play series against India and West Indies concurrently, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

However, there will not be a women’s Test match in England until the side take on India in a standalone Test at Lord’s in 2026, a year after the teams have played a white ball series.

Across May and June, England’s men and women will both play a three-match T20 and ODI series against the West Indies.

England’s men will then play a five-Test series against India from June 20 to August 4, with the matches played at Headingley, Edgbaston, Old Trafford and the Oval.

Alongside the men’s, the women’s team will play five T20Is from June 28 to July 12 and three ODIs between July 16 and 22.

“Staging England Men’s and England Women’s series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful,” said Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive officer.

“I’m excited we’ll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat, and I hope they’ll be out in force to support both men’s and women’s sides.

“India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last men’s Test series here was a nailbiter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive. I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white-ball series, following this year’s men’s Test series.

“To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men’s Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit.”

