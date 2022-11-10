✕ Close "Certainly don't want to see a India v Pakistan final" Jos Butler at T20 World Cup

England are one step away from a place in the T20 World Cup final, but they must now get past India, the most in form team of the tournament, if they want to secure their place in the climactic match. Jos Buttler’s side were put on the back foot during the Super 12 group stages after a rain-affected loss to Ireland and a washout versus Australia. England needed to win both of their last two matches – versus New Zealand and Sri Lanka – to qualify ahead of the Aussies and reach the final four.

Buttler himself stepped up to the plate against New Zealand with a brilliant knock at the top of the order before some inspired captaincy kept the Kiwis in check. Sam Curran performed brilliantly with the ball in both games before Ben Stokes (42*) guided England to victory against Sri Lanka with his best innings of the competition.

India are the semi-final opponents. They’ve won four of their fives matches so far including tense finishes against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Virat Kohli is back in form and Suryakumar Yadav has made this tournament his own. The Indian team is full of quality and they’ll be difficult to beat this morning yet if England play to the best of their ability they are in with a chance.

Follow the action as England take on India in the T20 World Cup semi-final: