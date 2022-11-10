India vs England LIVE: T20 World Cup latest score and updates from semi-final as Mark Wood misses out
Can England reach the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia?
England are one step away from a place in the T20 World Cup final, but they must now get past India, the most in form team of the tournament, if they want to secure their place in the climactic match. Jos Buttler’s side were put on the back foot during the Super 12 group stages after a rain-affected loss to Ireland and a washout versus Australia. England needed to win both of their last two matches – versus New Zealand and Sri Lanka – to qualify ahead of the Aussies and reach the final four.
Buttler himself stepped up to the plate against New Zealand with a brilliant knock at the top of the order before some inspired captaincy kept the Kiwis in check. Sam Curran performed brilliantly with the ball in both games before Ben Stokes (42*) guided England to victory against Sri Lanka with his best innings of the competition.
India are the semi-final opponents. They’ve won four of their fives matches so far including tense finishes against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Virat Kohli is back in form and Suryakumar Yadav has made this tournament his own. The Indian team is full of quality and they’ll be difficult to beat this morning yet if England play to the best of their ability they are in with a chance.
Follow the action as England take on India in the T20 World Cup semi-final:
India vs England teams
Here’s how the two side line-up:
England: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Jos Buttler reflects on England’s ‘fantastic’ progress on return to Adelaide
Jos Buttler marvelled at England’s white-ball journey in the last few years as they attempt to lay the ghosts of Adelaide 2015 to rest in their T20 World Cup semi-final against India.
Buttler admitted a loss to Bangladesh here that confirmed a humiliating 50-over World Cup group stage exit seven years ago has been discussed among England’s senior players upon their return to the city.
The current set-up includes several individuals who featured on that dark day for English cricket, including Buttler, but the setback marked a watershed moment for their limited-overs fortunes.
Eoin Morgan ushered in a stunning transformation before passing on the reins to Buttler, and England are now just two wins away from becoming the first side to hold both ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously.
Buttler was part of the England team that lost to Bangladesh in Adelaide at the 2015 tournament
Pakistan await in T20 World Cup final
Pakistan have had a typical Pakistan tournament. By that I mean they lost their opening two matches with two final ball finishes and were on the verge of being eliminated before winning their final three games in the Super 12s.
Still that wouldn’t have been enough to send them into the semi-finals but South Africa suffered a shock defeat to the Netherlands which saw Pakistan finish second in the group.
After that slow start Babar Azam’s side found their form and blew New Zealand away in yesterday’s semi-final. They restricted th Kiwis to 152 before Babar and Mohammad Rizwan put on 105 for the first wicket. Both openers scored 50s and despite three wickets falling Pakistan won the game with five balls to spare.
30 years ago in 1992 Pakistan won the one day World Cup after a shocking start, going on to defeat England in the final. Will history repeat itself?
Eoin Morgan ‘really proud’ to see England flourishing under new leadership
Eoin Morgan expressed his pride at England continuing to flourish under a new leadership that maintains the same ideals he adopted when turning the side from also-rans to world champions.
Morgan had an unenjoyable start to his reign as white-ball captain when England crashed out of the group stage of the 2015 50-over World Cup, which was a watershed moment for their ODI and T20 fortunes.
A more expansive and attack-minded philosophy was ushered in by Morgan and success swiftly followed, culminating in their historic 2019 World Cup triumph, before he retired from England duty in June.
Jos Buttler has stepped up from his position as deputy under Morgan, working alongside new head coach Matthew Mott, and England have moved to within two wins of more silverware at the T20 World Cup.
Jos Buttler has stepped up from his position as deputy captain, working alongside new head coach Matthew Mott
India vs England
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the T20 World Cup semi-final as England take on India for a place in the showpiece final.
Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first. Chris Jordan and Phil Salt have come into the side in place of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood who are both out injured.
This will be a tricky test for England, can they get through it?
