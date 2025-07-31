Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first day of the fifth Test match between England and India at The Oval was badly disrupted by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

England led 2-1 coming into the final game, with India needing victory to draw the series.

The tourists reached 72-2 from the opening 23 overs, played out under floodlights and gloomy skies, before the heavens opened to force an early lunch. And although play resumed at 3pm – with India captain Shubman Gill throwing away his wicket to a run-out 20 minutes later – rain again stopped play after half an hour.

A blistering hot June and July is giving way to a wet start to August. Here is how the forecast looks over the coming days.

open image in gallery India's Sai Sudharsan speaks to England's Joe Root as rain forces off the players on day one ( Action Images via Reuters )

Thursday 31 July

22C, heavy rain

Thursday’s rain did indeed fall as forecast, but clear skies are expected in the late afternoon and evening, raising the possibility of more play.

Friday 1 August

21C, cloudy

There is the possibility of showers, particularly around late morning and lunchtime, but the late afternoon is expected to be clearer with sunshine breaking through.

Saturday 2 August

23C, sunny intervals

Saturday is currently forecast to be the best weather of the Test match, with sunny spells throughout the day and little chance of rain, as it stands.

Sunday 3 August

23C, thundery showers

The forecast is not looking great on Sunday, however, with heavy rain and even thunderstorms expected through the morning and early afternoon.

Monday 4 August

22C, light rain

This match has every chance of going the distance, given the weather, but Monday’s play could be curtailed with more rain forecast in the late afternoon, so organisers will need to take advantage of early sunny spells if this Test match is to produce a result.