England boosted before Ashes with Ollie Robinson given all-clear on ankle injury

England can breathe a sigh of relief after Ollie Robinson’s scan on his left ankle showed no damage, meaning he will link up with the Test squad as planned this weekend.

Robinson was withdrawn from Sussex’s bowling attack before lunch on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship draw against Glamorgan after suffering from soreness at the base of his leg.

He was seen on Sunday on crutches and wearing a protective boot, heightening fears he would become the latest injury concern ahead of next week’s one-off Test against Ireland and then the Ashes.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement: “Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday June 1 at Lord’s.”

Paul Farbrace, Sussex head coach and Robinson’s stepfather, attempted to downplay the seriousness of the injury on Saturday, adding the fast bowler was feeling more pain from walking rather than running.

Despite Robinson being given the all-clear, England are still likely to act with caution over a player who is almost certainly a first-choice for this summer’s programme with 66 wickets at an average of 21.27 in 16 Tests.