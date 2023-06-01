Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England begin their preparations for the Ashes with a Test against Ireland at Lord’s.

A side transformed under the leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes in the last 12 months will ramp up their preparations for five Tests against the visiting Australians later in the summer.

But they’ll be wary of Ireland’s threat - the visitors last came to London in 2019 and gave England an almighty scare, with Middlesex’s Tim Murtagh wreaking havoc on home turf to threaten an improbable victory.

And whle their preparations for this encounter have perhaps not been ideal, Andy Balbirnie’s side will be hopeful of again causing problems.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Ireland?

The only Test between England and Ireland is due to start at 11am on Thursday 1 June. As in 2019, this is a four-day Test, meaning play will continue through to Sunday 4 June if required.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 10am BST on the first day, and 10.15am for the rest of the Test. Subscibers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue will make his England debut after being surprisingly preferred to Chris Woakes despite the veteran all-rounder’s outstanding record at Lord’s. Tongue, called into the squad ahead of the Test due to fitness doubts about James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood, has impressed at nets and is set to form part of a three-pronged seam attack, with captain Ben Stokes thought to be unlikely to bowl.

A fit-again Jonny Bairstow displaces the unfortunate Ben Foakes and will take the wicket-keeping gloves, with England’s top six identical to the one that finished the winter. Ollie Pope has been confirmed as vice captain after unofficially fulfilling the role recently.

Ireland are without left-armer Josh Little, who featured in the IPL final for Gujarat Titans on Monday. The quick bowler is yet to make his Test debut but would have added plenty of threat to an attack that struggled to take consistent wickets in recent outings in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Former Zimbabwe international PJ Moor made his debut in that Bangladesh game after switching allegiance, and should add some top order stability - both he and opening partner James McCollum made hundreds in the second innings of a warm-up game against Essex last week.

Line-ups

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (vc), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Matt Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach.

Ireland XI (possible): James McCollum, PJ Moor, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume.

Odds

England win 1/7

Draw 10/1

Ireland win 22/1