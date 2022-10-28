Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England’s game against Australia in doubt due to gloomy conditions in Melbourne

The earlier game on Friday between Ireland and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball bowled because of persistent showers.

David Charlesworth
Friday 28 October 2022 10:03
Umpires Joel Wilson, right and Chris Brown talk with rival captains England’s Jos Buttler, left, and Australia’s Aaron Finch (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Umpires Joel Wilson, right and Chris Brown talk with rival captains England’s Jos Buttler, left, and Australia’s Aaron Finch (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
(AP)

England’s bid to get back to winning ways at the T20 World Cup against Australia was dealt a setback by a delayed start due to rain at a gloomy MCG.

The earlier game on Friday between Ireland and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball bowled because of persistent showers, which threatened to deal the same outcome to the much-hyped clash between the Ashes rivals.

However, the rain abated just after the scheduled start time of 7pm (9am UK) before a pitch inspection half an hour later. The umpires were concerned about wet areas on the outfield and a further inspection is set to be held at 8.15pm (10.15am UK).

A minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a game.

Recommended

Having suffered a shock defeat in a rain-affected match against Ireland at the same venue on Wednesday, England were looking to revive their hopes of a top-two finish in the Super 12s on Friday evening.

Defeat for either England or Australia, both of whom have won and lost once in their two tournament fixtures so far, would likely end their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

The inclement Melbourne weather could offer both a reprieve for now as a washout or a no-result would see both sides claim a point apiece.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in