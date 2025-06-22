Former England bowler David Lawrence dies aged 61 after MND battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David ‘Syd’ Lawrence, the first British-born black cricketer to play for England, has died at the age of 61.

It was revealed almost exactly a year ago that Lawrence, who took 18 wickets in five Tests for England between 1988 and 1992, was the latest sportsperson to be diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The announcement was in the same month ex-England and Leeds rugby league great Rob Burrow died after a long battle with the incurable illness, which progressively damages parts of the nervous system.

A statement from Lawrence’s family given to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with motor neurone disease.

“‘Syd’ was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed.

“A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was.”

As well as his six outings for England – having played a lone ODI against the West Indies at Lord’s in 1991, collecting four for 67 – Lawrence bagged 625 wickets in 280 matches for Gloucestershire.

A strapping fast bowler who was renowned for being one of the quickest on the county circuit, Lawrence began to establish himself in Tests and a five-for against the West Indies in 1991 helped England seal a series-levelling win at the Oval, with Desmond Haynes and Viv Richards among his haul.

But Lawrence’s career all but ended the following year as he badly fractured his kneecap after falling awkwardly when running into bowl on the final day of a Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

His England days were immediately over aged 28 but he made a brief county comeback in 1997, playing four first-class games for Gloucestershire before hanging up his boots – 16 years after he first played professionally.

Lawrence became a competitive bodybuilder following his retirement and he was also a nightclub owner in Bristol.

After Lawrence detailed his experiences of racism during his playing career, Gloucestershire issued an unreserved apology in September 2021 and six months later he became the county’s first black president.

Following his MND diagnosis, there were emotional scenes when Gloucestershire went all the way in the T20 Blast last year, with captain James Bracey presenting the trophy to Lawrence at Edgbaston.

Lawrence’s family statement added: “As president of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it.

“Syd’s wife Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private.”

Only last week, Lawrence received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for his outstanding services to cricket, while he had been working to raise money and awareness of his condition.

He said: “It is an incredibly proud moment. It is not something that I ever thought would sit after my name, but I am absolutely delighted that it will do so for however long I am here and will be a part of my legacy when I am gone.”

Lawrence’s MND diagnosis hastened his autobiography as he worried he would lose the ability to speak. Titled ‘In Syd’s Voice’, written with the help of Dean Wilson, the book was published this month.