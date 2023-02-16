Ben Stokes gamble pays off as England gain upper hand against New Zealand

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gambler’s declaration from Ben Stokes paid off in style on day one of England’s day/night Test against New Zealand, following swashbuckling scores from Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

Not for the first time in his revolutionary stint as England captain, Stokes tossed convention to the wind by calling an end to the first innings at 325 for nine – Brook having top-scored with 89 and Duckett making 84.

By then less than 60 overs had been bowled but Stokes decided that the prospects of a handy last-wicket stand involving number 11 James Anderson were less valuable than hustling the game forward and putting the Black Caps batters in under lights at Mount Maunganui.

His instincts proved exactly right as England made the most of conditions to leave the hosts 37 for three at stumps, Anderson removing Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls and also seeing Devon Conway dropped at slip. Ollie Robinson had earlier opened the tourists’ account by snaring Tom Latham.

Stokes’ ambitious decision making would not have been so effective had it not been for the runs of Brook and Duckett, who both batted with the kind of rampant tempo that defines their team.

Brook came tantalisingly close to a fourth century in as many Tests, following his hat-trick of hundreds in Pakistan before Christmas, and looks more a star with every appearance on the big stage.

Duckett, meanwhile, seized the initiative as he came within a few blows of becoming the first Englishman to make a ton in the opening session of a Test.

There were a series of wild and wayward dismissals too, collateral damage in England’s mission to redraw the rules of engagement.

James Anderson took two wickets for England (Andrew Cornaga/AP) (AP)

Tim Southee sent the tourists in after winning the toss and quickly picked off Zak Crawley, ending a torturous 14-ball stay that saw him dropped in the first over, cleaned bowled off a Neil Wagner no-ball in the second and beaten on both edges.

His struggles were a stark contrast to opening partner Duckett, who tucked into a series of drives early on. His refusal to let the bowlers settle on a length created scoring chances and by the time he pinged his 10th boundary off his hips he had levelled the fastest half-century by an England opener, taking just 36 balls.

Only six batters in history have scored a century in the first session of a Test, an exclusive club left intact when Duckett chipped debutant Blair Tickner to cover.

At the break England were 134 for two, scoring their runs at a reliably punchy rate of 5.8 an over. New Zealand hit back after regrouping, aided by some sloppy shots.

Ollie Pope aimed a lavish drive at Southee on 42 and looked suitably annoyed when the nick was snapped up.

Joe Root (14) was next, finally coming unstuck playing the reverse ramp shot that has become something of a party trick over the past year. He had already pulled it off once, flipping Wagner over his shoulder for four to deep third, but this time he fluffed his contact and picked out slip.

England’s self-inflicted wounds continued as Stokes (19) quickly burned through his modest reserves of patience, slapping second debutant Scott Kuggeleijn to short midwicket despite lacking the room he needed. That tipped the momentum handily towards New Zealand but Brook quickly assumed control.

It took him just four deliveries to find the ropes, thumping Wagner through cover, the first of several hard hits off the left-armer, striking over mid-off, crunching off the front foot and leaning back to upper-cut.

England’s Ben Duckett bats against New Zealand on the first day of their cricket test match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) (AP)

He was in such good flow that even when he appeared to drop his hands on a delivery from Tickner, effectively withdrawing his stroke, it popped off the splice and scurried away for four.

After passing 50 he found an even higher gear, at one stage smashing 23 off seven balls from Kuggerleijn and Southee – culminating in a fierce blow for six over long-off.

The second break snapped his rhythm and, with the lights on, he appeared to lose sight of a Wagner bouncer that smashed the side of his helmet. After sharing a good-natured fist bump with the seamer, Brook passed the mandatory concussion checks but only managed one more run before departing.

Wagner again undid him with a short ball, although there was an element of luck too as the inside edge bounced up into Brook’s backside and back on to the stumps.

England hurried their innings to a rapid conclusion, before Stokes unleashed his pack of seamers.

Robinson waited until first change but had almost instant success when he had Latham caught at short leg.

Anderson then worked his magic as England cashed in under twilight, the prize scalp of Williamson coming after a smart DRS referral, before Crawley held on to Nicholls at slip – making partial amends for an earlier drop of Devon Conway on nine.