England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Ben Stokes rested for final ODI
England host New Zealand at Lord’s in the final ODI before the squad departs for the cricket World Cup
England are looking to seal the series and put on another impressive performance against New Zealand, before all eyes turn to India and the pinnacle of the sport - the Cricket World Cup.
Having been finalists in the previous edition four years ago, England will take on New Zealand again in Ahmedabad on October 5, but before that there is one more ODI left to play in this four-match series, at the Home of Cricket.
Ben Stokes was the star at the Oval on Wednesday, hitting a record-breaking 182 as England stormed to a dominant victory, but there were some other problems Jos Buttler’s side will want to address this time out. England slid to 13-2, and after an incredible partnership of 199 from Stokes and Dawid Malan, the wickets fell once the record-breaking Test captain was out, and the hosts were bowled out with 11 balls remaining.
There were also question marks over Jason Roy’s fitness. He did not play at the Oval due to a back spasm and once again misses out at Lord’s, which will be the final opportunity for the fringe players to push for a place in the World Cup squad, which has to be finalised by September 28. New Zealand will want to bounce back from their heavy defeat on Wednesday, but there was a boost as Kyle Jamieson is building up his recovery from injury.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:
England 32-1 (6), Malan 16, Root 0, Southee 0-17 (3)
After taking that wicket, New Zealand have just tightened things up and kept the pressure on. England still trying to score, but the pace has slowed from the first two boundary-filled overs.
More from Buttler on whether Roy could be added to the squad for the Ireland matches in a bid for game time: “Yes, I think so.
“The Ireland squad has obviously been selected. But we still have a few days should we wish to make any changes, or expose anyone to some games of cricket. We can do that.
England v New Zealand
Jos Buttler spoke to TMS a bit earlier about Jason Roy’s back spasm, he said: “Yes, it's a frustration and the most frustrated person is Jason.
“Obviously he is desperate to play and be fit. He is moving very well but is not quite fit to play a game of cricket today.
“That's a frustration but that is where we are at, at the moment.”
England 28-1 (5), Malan 13, Root 0, Henry 1-13 (3)
Root survives his first ball, but only just, coming down the track trying to take on the bowler, who has just claimed the wicket of Bairstow and missed it.
Fortunately for the Yorkshireman the ball flew over the stumps.
Wicket! Bairstow out for 13! England 28-1
Bairstow has gone, for the second time in as many matches he has fallen early.
This time was not quite as spectacular as the first ball of the game at the Oval, but he has edged Henry to the slip fielder.
There was a brief umpire review to check if the catch carried, but it was a good low catch by Mitchell and Bairstow has to make his way back to the dressing room.
England 26-0 (4), Bairstow 12, Malan 12, Southee 0-13 (2)
Southee and Henry just finding their line and length here to keep things tight in the powerplay, but a couple of miss-hits have just skewed over fielders or dropped short.
It’s very early to say, but it could be a more even contest than we have seen so far in this ODI series.
A four off the final ball of the over just eased the pressure.
England 18-0 (3), Bairstow 10, Malan 8, Henry 0-11 (2)
A slightly tighter over here from Henry, who opened the bowling in front of the famous Lord’s pavilion.
He was also hitting speeds around 86 mph, but the England openers - aside from the first ball - just settling in nicely here.
There was a good diving stop to prevent the ball going through to the boundary, just the four from that over.
England 14-0 (2), Bairstow 6, Malan 8 Southee 0-8 (1)
It has already been less eventful than the start of the England innings during the third ODI at the Oval, when Bairstow was out first ball and the home side found themselves 13-2.
Malan is off the mark, driving Southee’s delivery to the cover boundary to get off the mark with a four.
England 6-0 (1), Bairstow 6, Malan 0,. Henry 0-6 (1)
Bairstow’s first shot was far from convincing, a big top edge that went in the opposite direction to intended, but looped over the infield, and he manages to secure two.
The second was much more comfortable, a drive down the ground into the corner.
Also just a hint of swing from Henry, with one that jagged back in towards the stumps
England v New Zealand
Just ahead of the start at Lord’s there’s time for a quick look at the final England women’s match of the summer which took place yesterday at Leicester:
Nat Sciver-Brunt reflected with pride on her record-breaking century as England brought the curtain down on their summer in barnstorming fashion by thrashing Sri Lanka.
On her 100th ODI and captaining the side in the absence of the unwell Heather Knight, Sciver-Brunt demonstrated a masterclass in controlled aggression to peel off a stunning 66-ball hundred.
It was the fastest ton in a women’s ODI by an England batter – eclipsing Charlotte Edwards’ 70-ball effort from March 2012 – as the hosts prevailed by a whopping 161 runs to seal a 2-0 series win.
England v New Zealand
Chris Woakes says Ben Stokes’ record-breaking 182 gave England a timely reminder of what they can achieve with his “superhuman” skills.
Stokes was in rampant form against New Zealand on Wednesday, making the country’s highest ever ODI score in just his third innings since reversing his year-long retirement from the format.
With England’s World Cup defence less than three weeks away it was a perfect way for the man who carried them to victory in the 2019 final to prove his sense of occasion once again.
