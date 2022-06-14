✕ Close Ben Stokes on second Test and Potts' progress

England and New Zealand are set for a thrilling conclusion to the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Captain Ben Stokes was made to regret his decision to insert the tourists on a flat pitch in Nottingham with Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) again thorns in England’s side as New Zealand piled up 553 in their first innings.

England responded in kind, however, with a second Test ton from Ollie Pope - and a first batting at number three - followed by the now habitual century from former skipper Joe Root (176) earned the hosts parity.

With a draw the most likely result, England’s bowlers stepped up on day four and a flurry of late wickets late in the day have set up what could be a dramatic denouement with one day’s play remaining.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below: