England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Trent Bridge

Follow latest updates from England vs New Zealand on the fifth and final day of the second Test at Trent Bridge

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 14 June 2022 11:04
Ben Stokes on second Test and Potts' progress

England and New Zealand are set for a thrilling conclusion to the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Captain Ben Stokes was made to regret his decision to insert the tourists on a flat pitch in Nottingham with Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) again thorns in England’s side as New Zealand piled up 553 in their first innings.

England responded in kind, however, with a second Test ton from Ollie Pope - and a first batting at number three - followed by the now habitual century from former skipper Joe Root (176) earned the hosts parity.

With a draw the most likely result, England’s bowlers stepped up on day four and a flurry of late wickets late in the day have set up what could be a dramatic denouement with one day’s play remaining.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

New Zealand 224-7, lead England by 238

It’s Jack Leach to take the first over. He was expensive yesterday but Stokes must fancy him to help get these three remaining wickets, even if it comes at a cost, and he almost grabs one with the second ball of the day. Leach ups his pace and draws an edge from Henry’s bat, which Root can’t quite get to at first slip.

Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 11:02
England vs New Zealand, second Test day five

The players are out as a sunny Trent Bridge begins to fill up. Stuart Broad is warming up vigorously.

Tickets at Trent Bridge are free for this final day

(PA)
Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:59
Stuart Broad on England’s new leadership

“Baz [head coach Brendan McCullum] and Stokesy [captain Ben Stokes] have been very much all about enjoyment, fun and expressing yourself. It’s not reinventing the wheel, it’s just freshening up the mindset and bringing home how enjoyable it is to play cricket. It’s about making sure enjoying yourself is the number one thing for the day, and I actually think without that mindset yesterday we wouldn’t have got seven wickets.”

(Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:57
Stuart Broad speaks

“It’s very exciting, it makes you think how special Test cricket is. Trent Bridge have done amazingly to fill out this stadium, it will be up to the players to put on a show.

“Whatever score New Zealand get, we’re going for, and that’s a fun way to play cricket. We need to be smart with our fields and attack but whatever New Zealand get, we’re going to have a crack at.

“I feel optimistic, we know Test cricket is a pressure game and we’ll have to cope with that. The economy rate has been around four throughout the game, playing with a Test mindset, and we’ve seen in one-day cricket the scores have been phenomenal.

“Pope and Root scored big hundreds, Stokesy had he batted for longer than half an hour would have got quite a big one as well! It’s one of those days where anything could happen. We were saying on the bus home last night, for a fan it’s like a dream day of cricket: you’ll see both teams bat and bowl and all results are possible.”

England bowlers teed up a grandstand finish against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

(PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:47
Draw favoured to England or New Zealand wins

WinViz has an England win (24%) just ahead of a New Zealand victory (20%), but the draw is the favourite outcome at 56%. Whether or not that calculates Brendan McCullum’s attitude to batting is unclear, but it seems a bit high. There’s a result out there today, especially if England get a couple of early wickets.

Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:39
England will be positive under Ben Stokes’ captaincy

Can England get quick wickets this morning and chase down a target of 250-300? The highest fourth-innings score ever chased at Trent Bridge is 248.

“270 for this England team with this outfield will feel like 220,” says Hussain. “But chasing in the fourth innings is never easy.”

Atherton compares the situation to a similar scenario last year, also against New Zealand, when England went for the draw and ignored any possibility of victory under Joe Rooot’s charge. “Will England go all out for the win? They may lose wickets and have to fight for the draw at the end of the day, but they will at least recognise the possibility of victory this time, unlike a year ago.”

Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:30
Pundits talk up ‘perfect day of Test cricket'

The sun is shining on Trent Bridge this morning, and down on the pitch the former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain are discussing the mouthwatering contest ahead.

Atherton speaking on Sky Sports: “Nottinghamshire have brilliantly with free tickets for everyone. All three – or four – results still possible. A perfect day of Test cricket.”

Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:26
Yesterday: England bowlers tee up grandstand finish to second Test against New Zealand

England’s bowlers teed up a grandstand finish to the second Test against New Zealand, with a rousing effort on day four opening the door to a classic conclusion at Trent Bridge.

New Zealand closed 238 ahead on 224 for seven, with a lead that leaves every possible result up for grabs including the tantalising possibility of a series-winning chase for Ben Stokes’s men.

Nottinghamshire have thrown their doors open on day five, offering free admission to see what could be a memorable day of cricket, enabled by the kind of passionate, proactive play Stokes has demanded since inheriting the captaincy at the start of the summer.

Full report:

England bowlers tee up grandstand finish to second Test against New Zealand

New Zealand closed 238 ahead on 224 for seven

Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:19
New Zealand team news

New Zealand have confirmed this morning that the injured Kyle Jamieson cannot bowl, but will bat.

Jamieson was the tourists’ outstanding bowler at Lord’s and it has been a boost for England not only to see him stuck in the field but unable to share the huge workload which has been placed on Tim Southee and Trent Boult in particular.

Kyle Jamieson took seven wickets at Lord’s

(PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere14 June 2022 10:13
England vs New Zealand

Ben Burrows14 June 2022 09:39

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in