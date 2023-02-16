England vs New Zealand channel: How to watch first Test on TV and online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England's series against New Zealand got underway on Thursday as Ben Stokes’s side made a fast start to their opening Test match of 2023.

The Black Caps were trailing by 288 runs at the end of play on day one, after England declared on 325-9 and managed to claim three wickets to put themselves in a good position heading into day two.

“We haven't been told to go out there and play like that, we just try to put as much pressure on the bowlers and put away the bad balls as much as we can,” said Harry Brook, who scored 89 runs. “It's filtered out throughout the team.

"It's good to be back out there with these lads as well, I felt good out there. Unfortunately, I didn't get the hundred but at the end of the day, I got a Test 89 so I'm happy with that."

But when will the Test conclude and how can fans watch? Here's all you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs England?

The first test began on Thursday, 16 February and it runs until 20 February.

How can I watch?

All the action from the Test is available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1.

BT Sport customers can also stream the Test live on the BT Sport website.

New Zealand vs England teams

New Zealand: Latham, Conway, Williamson, Nicholls, Mitchell, Blundell (wk), Bracewell, Kuggeleijn, Southee (c), Wagner, Tickner.

England: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes (c), Foakes (wk), Robinson, Leach, Broad, Anderson.

Odds

New Zealand - 5/2

Draw - 11/2

England - 4/7