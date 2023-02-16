Jump to content

England vs New Zealand channel: How to watch first Test on TV and online

Everything you need to know as the first Test begins in Mount Maunganui

Sarah Rendell
Thursday 16 February 2023 14:58
Comments
<p>England made a strong start on day one </p>

England made a strong start on day one

(Getty Images)

England's series against New Zealand got underway on Thursday as Ben Stokes’s side made a fast start to their opening Test match of 2023.

The Black Caps were trailing by 288 runs at the end of play on day one, after England declared on 325-9 and managed to claim three wickets to put themselves in a good position heading into day two.

“We haven't been told to go out there and play like that, we just try to put as much pressure on the bowlers and put away the bad balls as much as we can,” said Harry Brook, who scored 89 runs. “It's filtered out throughout the team.

"It's good to be back out there with these lads as well, I felt good out there. Unfortunately, I didn't get the hundred but at the end of the day, I got a Test 89 so I'm happy with that."

But when will the Test conclude and how can fans watch? Here's all you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs England?

The first test began on Thursday, 16 February and it runs until 20 February.

How can I watch?

All the action from the Test is available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1.

BT Sport customers can also stream the Test live on the BT Sport website.

New Zealand vs England teams

New Zealand: Latham, Conway, Williamson, Nicholls, Mitchell, Blundell (wk), Bracewell, Kuggeleijn, Southee (c), Wagner, Tickner.

England: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes (c), Foakes (wk), Robinson, Leach, Broad, Anderson.

Odds

New Zealand - 5/2

Draw - 11/2

England - 4/7

