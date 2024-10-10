England’s record-breaking 823 in numbers after historic Joe Root and Harry Brook stand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England sent the records tumbling as they established a strong lead on a heavily batting-friendly pitch during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan.

On the third day of the match, Joe Root overtook Sir Alastair Cook to become England’s highest-ever run-scorer with a stunning century epitomising his approach to batting.

But on day four, England took their total to 823 for seven declared, breaking countless records in the process, we have broken down some of them for you.

Harry Brook and Root put on England’s highest-ever Test partnership with 454 runs from just 522 balls, it is also the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket in the history of the format. The previous English record was sent by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey in 1957, but that one took 1,140 deliveries.

It was also only the third time two players have scored more than 250 in Tests.

Root became the first England player to notch up 20,000 international runs across all formats, and only the 13th player in total.

Brook became England’s first player to score a triple century in 34 years and his total of 317 is the fifth highest Test score by an Englishman. He has a tendency to bat well in Pakistan, he has scored more runs in Pakistan than in England, during his previous tour in 2022 and the first innings in Multan.

His triple century is also the highest score by an Englishman against Pakistan, Denis Compton was the previous highest, with his 278 in 1957.

England’s total of 823 for seven is the fourth-highest in Tests and the nation’s biggest total since the Second World War, but it only took them 150 overs, putting it not even in the top 1,000 for longest innings.

It was also the highest score by a visiting tour in Pakistan, the previous record was set in 2004 by India, who scored 675 in Multan.