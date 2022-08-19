England thrashed by South Africa inside three days after first Test batting collapse

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have suffered defeat to South Africa in the first Test, losing by an innings and 12 runs after a disastrous batting collapse at Lord’s.

The game was over inside three days but, given the rain on day one, it took fewer than two full days of live, on-pitch action for England to slip to a first defeat under the coach-captain combination of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

After the red-ball revival that has graced this English summer, the cracks in the ‘Bazball’ approach were ruthlessly exploited by a high-quality South Africa bowling attack, with England unable to put together any meaningful partnerships in either the first or second innings, having been put into bat for the first time.

The Proteas moved from 289-7 heading into day three to a first-innings total of 326 and then set about tearing through the England batting line-up for the second time.

Anrich Nortje took three wickets and although Stuart Broad crunched a few boundaries off him in an entertaining cameo, no England batter ever looked set to make the sort of big score that the team needed, as Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen also grabbed two wickets apiece and the hosts were skittled 149 before tea.

