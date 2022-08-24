England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch second cricket Test online and on TV today
England lost the opener and need a better performance at Old Trafford to get back into the three-Test series
England take on South Africa at Old Trafford on Thursday as the hosts look to bounce back from defeat at Lord’s.
South Africa dismantled the English batting line-up twice as they won the first Test of the three-match series by an innings and 11 runs.
A fierce bowling attack led by Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen shone as England faltered to their first Test defeat under new leadership duo Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.
Stokes was defiant after the match, insisting his team’s attacking tactics can still be successful, and the pressure is now on in Manchester.
Here is what you need to know ahead of the Test match:
When is the second Test?
England vs South Africa resumes on Thursday 25 August and will go on until Monday 29 August, unless a result is found earlier.
How to watch on TV and online
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports channels Main Event and Cricket. Subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Sports app and website.
Team news
Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has returned to the England team in place of Matthew Potts for the second test against South Africa, as captain Ben Stokes looks for more pace and bounce from his seam attack.
Robinson is the only change made by Stokes, whose side lost the first test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord’s.
England: Lees, Crawley, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes (capt), Foakes (wk), Broad, Leach, Robinson, Anderson.
South Africa: TBA
