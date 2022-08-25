England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test as Proteas win the toss
England are looking to level the three-Test series with South Africa after succumbing to a dismal defeat at Lord’s
England are taking on South Africa on day one of the second Test today and Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series.
England make one change with Ollie Robinson coming into the bowling attack to add height and bounce, with Matthew Potts dropping out. Zak Crawley retains his place in the starting XI despite his continued struggles as opener, with Harry Brook waiting in the wings and tipped for a call-up for the third and final Test should Crawley falter once more here. South Africa make one switch, bringing in a second spinner – Simon Harmer – in place of seamer Jansen.
Who will win the second Test in Manchester? Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford below.
Can England expose South Africa’s own fragilities?
First up this morning, though, it will be England’s bowlers with a new Dukes ball in their hand. As a collective, they were a little off-the-mark with their early spells at South Africa’s opening pair at Lord’s, allowing Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee to set a good platform. Ben Stokes will be hoping for better today - he will know if England can get into the South African middle order, there will be opportunities. Keegan Petersen didn’t have a brilliant time of things during his stint at Durham earlier in the summer and both Aidan Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have been short of recent red-ball runs.
Root continues to Sky Sports
“It is a very good attack, it has got pace, variety, different angles, guys offering different skillsets,” the England batter says of South Africa’s attack to Sky. “But you get different scoring opportuntities and it is important that we as a batting lineup look at that and take opportunities to score. They will be full of confidence coming into this week, but it is important that we look at every opportunity to score when we can and put them back under pressure.
“When you are tentative, you get stuck on the crease, your feet don’t move well. I think you are trying to find a balance all of the time of managing that.”
Joe Root on England’s defeat at Lord’s
“It’s been pretty basic. We haven’t executed as well as we could do. The surface changed quite drastically after that first day and we didn’t execute as well as we could have across the board. Credit to South Africa - they out-played us, and you sometimes have to take that on the chin.
“I don’t think it changes anything in the way we go about things. We have come a long way in a short space of time. It is really important that we continue working on that good work and the changes in our mindset, how we want to put sides under pressure.”
South Africa go with two spinners
Well, we thought that Simon Harmer might well come in, but it is a surprise to see Marco Jansen left out - that South African tail looks rather lengthy with Harmer at seven, though the off-spinner is no mug with the bat.
Still, he should be a mighty handful if the pitch breaks up, and the bounce at Old Trafford should suit his off breaks. He’s been utterly dominant at Essex: 354 wickets with the red ball since arriving at Chelmsford in 2017.
Ben Stokes isn’t unhappy to have been asked to bowl first
“We were going to have a bowl. These look fantastic bowling conditions, and the attack that we have can really show what they are about today. It is great for Ollie to be back in. He brings an amazing skillset and the extra bounce he gets can be an asset at Old Trafford.
“The message is keep pushing the other team under as much pressure as we can. We have got a chance here to come back stronger and take the series to the next game.”
South Africa win the toss and bat first
“There is a little bit overhead but the pitch looks quite dry and we have gone with the extra spinner in Simon Harmer. When you pick two spinners you have to back yourselves.
In a surprise, Dean Elgar confirms that “Marco Jansen misses out - he hasn’t done anything wrong it is just horses for courses and we are playing what is front of us.”
Ten minutes until the toss
Ben Stokes and Dean Elgar are wandering off to fetch their blazers ahead of an intriguing toss, with Old Trafford just starting to fill.
Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa
South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson’s return “intimidate” his side, insisting his own attack are more than ready to reprise their match-winning efforts at Old Trafford.
England captain Ben Stokes confirmed Robinson’s recall to the side during his post-match press conference, suggesting the 6ft 5in seamer would be able to cause problems with extra bounce on a pitch that traditionally offers good carry.
If the surface does prove lively, that will also interest a Proteas attack that boasts more pace and hostility and rolled England over twice in last week’s innings victory at Lord’s.
Even so, Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner.
“I love the mind games, really enjoy it. If there’s going to be extra pace and bounce, I’m pretty sure our fast bowlers are going to get that out of the wicket,” he said.
“I’m pretty sure England have made the change for their own reasons. It doesn’t change the way I want to see us play the game and it definitely doesn’t intimidate me.”
Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have a natter with Sky Sports
Two of the South African pace quartet have had a chat with Nick Knight
“It is a message we take with great honour,” Ngidi says of praise from the great South African fast bowler Allan Donald. “That gives me goosebumps.
“That is the beautiful thing about the attack - we all bring something different. That really helps us in all conditions. You just want to get their top five, it really does open up the game. It’s knock the head of the snake - their top four, their top five.
“For me, it is pretty simple: you want to bowl a ball on a good length and hit the top of off. It gets simpler and simpler the longer the format gets.”
Jansen says of his preferred modus operandi: “The general idea for me is to stick around that off-stump area and if the ball swings back in that is a bonus. Bring all modes of dismissal into play. If it doesn’t swing as much, I try to be as close as possible to the stumps.
“If they come at you, now and then you are going to create chances.”
England vs South Africa
Stokes, by the way, is currently marking out his run-up, with the assistance of England bowling coach Jon Lewis at the other end of the tape. The overheads suggest it could be a bowling day, but the pitch looks firm and a little dry - I suspect South Africa might fancy a bat if they win the toss, however tempting it might be for Dean Elgar to stick England in and let his seamers again go at a frangible batting line-up.
