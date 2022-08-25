South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first at Old Trafford (Getty Images)

England are taking on South Africa on day one of the second Test today and Ben Stokes’s side are looking to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat at Lord’s. The South African bowling attack ripped through the English batting line-up, led by the pace of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and England must come up with a way to stem the loss of wickets at Old Trafford this week if they are to level the three-Test series.

England make one change with Ollie Robinson coming into the bowling attack to add height and bounce, with Matthew Potts dropping out. Zak Crawley retains his place in the starting XI despite his continued struggles as opener, with Harry Brook waiting in the wings and tipped for a call-up for the third and final Test should Crawley falter once more here. South Africa make one switch, bringing in a second spinner – Simon Harmer – in place of seamer Jansen.

Who will win the second Test in Manchester? Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford below.